CULTURAL INSIGHT

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about the legendary Hong Kong film "A Better Tomorrow" being remade in Korea, and the comeback of girl group Brown eyed girls. We have news that the legendary Hong Kong film "A Better Tomorrow" will be staged as a musical in Seoul this December. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



The legendary Hong Kong film "A Better Tomorrow" will be staged as a musical in Seoul come December. The film was a leading noir film in the late 1980s. It talks about the importance of friendship and family for Hong Kongers living in backstreet alleyways. The musical is known to be an adaptation of A Better Tomorrow 1 & 2, both the first film and its sequel. The cast of the musical is as star-studded as the original film which starred actors Chow Yun-Fat and Leslie Cheung. Yoo Jun-sang will take on the role played by actor Ti Lung in the film while Lee Jang-woo is cast for the brother role who is also a cop. In the musical, Chow's character "Mark" will be played by Choi Dae-chul. Long standing K-pop girl band the Brown Eyed Girls will finally resume activities this fall with a brand new album marking their 13th anniversary. Their management agency said the four members recently finished recording the new album and last minute preparations are under way for their comeback next month. All four girls are known to have taken part in the new album marking the first time in many years the four are together as a group. Since their debut in 2006, the Brown Eyed Girls have continued group and solo acts without ever replacing the four original members. This group venture involving all four is the first in 4 years since their 6th full-length album released in November 2015.

