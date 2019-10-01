NATIONAL COUNCIL POLLUTION MEASURES News Today 입력 2019.10.01 (15:28) 수정 2019.10.01 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea's anti-fine dust agency comprising experts and citizen representatives has laid out the first set of measures to tackle air pollution. They include restricting the operation of older diesel vehicles between winter and spring, and having drivers leave their cars home every other day during weeks when fine dust levels are high.



[Pkg]



The measures unveiled by the National Council on Climate and Air Quality focus on carrying out concentrated fine dust reduction measures throughout seasons when the level of that pollutant is especially high. The presidential committee suggested banning the operation of outdated diesel vehicles in the capital region and cities with more than 500-thousand people between December and March. The measure would affect over one million cars, but exceptions will be granted to vehicles used for one's livelihood.



[Soundbite] AN BYEONG-OK(NAT'L COUNCIL ON CLIMATE & AIR QUALITY) : "We believe the measures can be implemented by December following revisions of laws and ordinances."



The council also proposed implementing an "alternate no driving day" system for weeks when fine dust levels are expected to be high. That would means you only get to drive every other day. However whether the rule will apply to the private sector will be determined by respective local governments. The operation of coal-fired plants will also be restricted. As many as 27 of the total 60 such power stations in the country will shut down in March when the fine dust situation is especially severe. Joint government and civic inspection teams will also monitor illegal factory emissions. Readings from fine dust measurement devices installed on chimneys will also be disclosed in real time. The council believes the stringent measures can help reduce fine dust by up to 20 percent this year.



[Soundbite] BAN KI-MOON(CHAIR, NAT'L COUNCIL ON CLIMATE & AIR QUALITY) : "What we need now is not medicine or exercise to bring about gradual change but emergency prescriptions and surgery."



But, some critics argue such regulatory action alone is not enough, as there must be measures addressing external factors such as fine dust blowing in from China.

NATIONAL COUNCIL POLLUTION MEASURES

입력 2019.10.01 (15:28) 수정 2019.10.01 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea's anti-fine dust agency comprising experts and citizen representatives has laid out the first set of measures to tackle air pollution. They include restricting the operation of older diesel vehicles between winter and spring, and having drivers leave their cars home every other day during weeks when fine dust levels are high.



[Pkg]



The measures unveiled by the National Council on Climate and Air Quality focus on carrying out concentrated fine dust reduction measures throughout seasons when the level of that pollutant is especially high. The presidential committee suggested banning the operation of outdated diesel vehicles in the capital region and cities with more than 500-thousand people between December and March. The measure would affect over one million cars, but exceptions will be granted to vehicles used for one's livelihood.



[Soundbite] AN BYEONG-OK(NAT'L COUNCIL ON CLIMATE & AIR QUALITY) : "We believe the measures can be implemented by December following revisions of laws and ordinances."



The council also proposed implementing an "alternate no driving day" system for weeks when fine dust levels are expected to be high. That would means you only get to drive every other day. However whether the rule will apply to the private sector will be determined by respective local governments. The operation of coal-fired plants will also be restricted. As many as 27 of the total 60 such power stations in the country will shut down in March when the fine dust situation is especially severe. Joint government and civic inspection teams will also monitor illegal factory emissions. Readings from fine dust measurement devices installed on chimneys will also be disclosed in real time. The council believes the stringent measures can help reduce fine dust by up to 20 percent this year.



[Soundbite] BAN KI-MOON(CHAIR, NAT'L COUNCIL ON CLIMATE & AIR QUALITY) : "What we need now is not medicine or exercise to bring about gradual change but emergency prescriptions and surgery."



But, some critics argue such regulatory action alone is not enough, as there must be measures addressing external factors such as fine dust blowing in from China.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보