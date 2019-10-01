NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.10.01 (15:31) 수정 2019.10.01 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Korean businesses recorded exports of 44.7 billion dollars in the month of September, down 11.7 percent from the corresponding period last year.

An investigation into state administration has revealed that some 2,400 underage Koreans received real estate rental income in 2017. Of those, 131 were found to be children younger than five.

North Korea's state media reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping to congratulate him on the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

The Road Traffic Authority's analysis of traffic accidents of the past three years shows that car accidents occur the most in the month of October, with the average number surpassing 58,000.

[Anchor Lead]



