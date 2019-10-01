COSMOS FULL IN BLOOM News Today 입력 2019.10.01 (15:32) 수정 2019.10.01 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Pastel-colored cosmos are in full bloom this time of the year in Hadong, Gyeongsangnamdo Province. Instead of rice, farmers plant cosmos and buckwheat flowers on the fields, paving the way for an autumn flower festival each year.



[Pkg]



Light pink cosmos have bloomed everywhere on this grassy field. Visitors enjoy the splash of colors and capture it in photos. Mothers turn into teenage girls as they pose in a bed of pink blooms.



[Soundbite] (FESTIVAL VISITORS) : "We feel like teenagers. It's so fun to enjoy beautiful blossoms with friends."



Here we are at the annual Hadong Bukcheon Cosmos and Buckwheat Festival taking place in Hadong, Gyeongsangnamdo Province. The event is marking its 13th edition. The white buckwheat flowers are reminiscent of a famous phrase from Korean literature which said they resemble sprinkles of salt. There are still traces of the aftermath of Typhoon Tapah, which unfortunately hit around the festival's opening date, but even from the fallen stalks, petals have blossomed.



[Soundbite] (FESTIVAL VISITORS) : "I heard the typhoon damaged the cosmos so I didn't expect much, but it's nice to see the flowers have still bloomed. (I want to come back again Saturday with my kids.)"



This festival began 13 years ago when local farmers began to plant landscaping plants, in other words, flowers, instead of rice. Last year, the festival drew 670-thousand visitors. This past weekend alone, some 100-thousand came to Hadong to view the cosmos and buckwheat scenery.



[Soundbite] MOON MYEON-GEUN(PRESIDENT, BUKCHEON FLOWER FESTIVAL) : "The cosmos was slow in its growth this year and with the typhoon, they have just now come into bloom. We decided to extend the festival by 3 days for the sake of the vendors."



The fall flower festival runs through October 9th.

