[Anchor Lead]
On today’s TADA Korea we talk about entertainment SM group hosting a large scale concert, and J-HOPE from BTS’s success as a solo artist. It has been confirmed that SM entertainment will be hosting the Asia concert "Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream" which benchmarked the 1985 charity concert "Live Aid". This and more on today's cultural news.
[Pkg]
The final 20 minutes of the movie "Bohemian Rhapsody" contain a scene about the 1985 charity concert "Live Aid." A concert benchmarking that event could be held in Seoul next year. The international organization Global Citizen, dedicated to fighting global poverty is preparing a five-continent philanthropic music festival modeled after "Live Aid." South Korea's SM Entertainment is in charge of the Asia concert of "Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream" to be held in September 2020. It will feature Hugh Jackman, Coldplay and K-pop group Exo, among others. Held as a 10-hour relay, the concert will take place in the major cities of each continent. All eyes are on whether Seoul will be selected to represent Asia. The new song by J-Hope of BTS achieved quite a feat. According to the boyband's agency, J-Hope's new song "Chicken Noodle Soup" topped iTunes charts in 69 countries the day after its release on September 27. Meanwhile, his team, BTS is scheduled to perform at the year-end Jingle Ball concert in the U.S. This annual event organized by iHeartRadio featurs some of the hottest artists of the year. The upcoming edition will be held from December 3rd to the 22nd. The K-pop group will appear at the Jingle Ball concert in California on December 6 along with Katy Perry and Sam Smith.
CULTURAL INSIGHT
-
- 입력 2019.10.01 (15:36)
- 수정 2019.10.01 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]
