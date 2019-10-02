MURDER SUSPECT ADMITS TO CRIME News Today 입력 2019.10.02 (14:57) 수정 2019.10.02 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



We start off today with updates on the investigation over the suspect of a decades-old serial murder case. The suspect finally started talking during police interrogation, and while there were known to be nine unsolved murders in Hwaseong, the suspect, surnamed Lee, has confessed to committing 14 crimes. Here's more.



[Pkg]



The suspect in the Hwaseong serial murder case has confessed to the crimes following police interrogation. He confessed to a total of 14 murders. Excluding the 8th case in the serial murders, which has been determined as a copycat crime, nine murder cases in Hwaseong were unresolved. But, the suspect, surnamed Lee, has confessed to more killings. A police official said Lee's confession needs to be further verified. Police had dispatched investigators and profilers to Busan Prison, where Lee is being detained, for an interrogation. The probe focused on Lee's connection to unsolved murders that took place in the Hwaseong and Cheongju area between 1986 when he finished his military service and 1994 when he was locked up for murdering his sister-in-law. The crimes he confessed to are said to be those cold cases that occurred in Hwaseong and Cheongju. Police have questioned him nine times so far. Lee vehemently denied the allegations initially, but is known to have shifted his attitude since last week, leading to the confession.

