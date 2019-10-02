기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.10.02 (15:03) 수정 2019.10.02 (16:49) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
“PRODUCE X 101” FABRICATION SCANDAL 다음기사 “PRODUCE X 101” FABRICATION SCANDAL
[Anchor Lead]

Typhoon Mitag, making its way north, is expected to land along the coast of Jeollanam-do Province around midnight. The year's 18th typhoon will sweep across the southern region before moving out to the East Sea of the Gyeongsangbuk-do Province on October 3rd.
The city of Paju in Gyeonggi-do province today restricted access to the tourist area in the Demilitarized Zone that includes the Dora Observatory and the Third Underground Tunnel to prevent the spread of African swine fever.
The city of Incheon, reeling from the aftereffects of Typhoon Lingling and African swine fever, has officially asked the National Assembly to postpone the inspection on city administration originally slated for October 15th.
An investigation of state administration found that 65.6 billion won in tax refund had gone unclaimed last year.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.10.02 (15:03)
    • 수정 2019.10.02 (16:49)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

Typhoon Mitag, making its way north, is expected to land along the coast of Jeollanam-do Province around midnight. The year's 18th typhoon will sweep across the southern region before moving out to the East Sea of the Gyeongsangbuk-do Province on October 3rd.
The city of Paju in Gyeonggi-do province today restricted access to the tourist area in the Demilitarized Zone that includes the Dora Observatory and the Third Underground Tunnel to prevent the spread of African swine fever.
The city of Incheon, reeling from the aftereffects of Typhoon Lingling and African swine fever, has officially asked the National Assembly to postpone the inspection on city administration originally slated for October 15th.
An investigation of state administration found that 65.6 billion won in tax refund had gone unclaimed last year.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.