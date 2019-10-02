NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.10.02 (15:03) 수정 2019.10.02 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



Typhoon Mitag, making its way north, is expected to land along the coast of Jeollanam-do Province around midnight. The year's 18th typhoon will sweep across the southern region before moving out to the East Sea of the Gyeongsangbuk-do Province on October 3rd.

The city of Paju in Gyeonggi-do province today restricted access to the tourist area in the Demilitarized Zone that includes the Dora Observatory and the Third Underground Tunnel to prevent the spread of African swine fever.

The city of Incheon, reeling from the aftereffects of Typhoon Lingling and African swine fever, has officially asked the National Assembly to postpone the inspection on city administration originally slated for October 15th.

An investigation of state administration found that 65.6 billion won in tax refund had gone unclaimed last year.

