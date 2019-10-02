“PRODUCE X 101” FABRICATION SCANDAL

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Police investigating the vote rigging scandal of the audition show "Produce X 101" have found evidence of vote fabrication and raided the offices of some talent management agencies. They are also investigating if there was collusion between the show's producers and entertainment agencies.
[Pkg]
This is the management agency of a contestant whose tally results on the audition show "Produce X 101" are believed to have been rigged. It's among five or six entertainment agencies the police raided recently. They were trying to find evidence of collusion by the show's production company, CJ ENM, and the contestants' management agencies, to fabricate tally results. Police raided CJ ENM and a data storage company twice back in July and August, but it's the first raid to be conducted on talent management agencies. According to sources, police have found evidence that some contestants passed the audition through vote rigging. Those who made it to the final round have already debuted as members of a new K-pop group: X1. Their management agencies continue to deny the allegation of vote rigging.
[Soundbite] (STAFF AT TALENT MANAGEMENT AGENCY SUBJECT TO POLICE RAID(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "We haven't heard anything about that. You're the first one telling us this. Police will find out if it's true or not."
Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency chief Lee Yong-pyo said at a news conference that police are analyzing the original vote data of the "Produce" series. Police have also launched a probe into another show produced by CJ ENM, "Idol School," which is also suspected of vote rigging.
