RISING MUSICAL GENRE IN K-POP News Today 입력 2019.10.02 (15:06) 수정 2019.10.02 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



When it comes to K-pop, the public usually associate it with K-POP. But artists of other music genres, from indie bands to hip hop to traditional music, are also popular overseas. Next we meet with young, talented musicians who may become the next generation of K-pop.



[Pkg]



Indie music, hip hop and ballads... Music of various genres is performed on stage. The Seoul International Music Fair was organized to promote Korean music overseas. A total of 76 teams show off their skills.



[Soundbite] LEE WON-SEOK(VOCALIST OF GROUP DAYBREAK) : "Many people abroad seem to recognize our songs now. More and more people say on social media that they like our music. I hope this will serve as an opportunity to let people know that K-pop is not only about idol singers."



Overseas buyers from 17 countries keep a sharp eye on the performers. Artists who are chosen will receive an opportunity to participate in music festivals abroad or hold concert tours.



[Soundbite] ADAM RYAN(PROGRAMMING DIRECTOR OF BRITISH MUSIC FESTIVAL)



This year, the contestants were chosen personally by singer/songwriter Yoon Sang, the artistic director of the Seoul International Music Fair.



[Soundbite] YOON SANG(ARTISTIC DIRECTOR OF SEOUL INTERNATIONAL MUSIC FAIR) : "I have met a countless number of artists whose names are unknown, but whose music have potential and are stunning. It made me realize how many talented musicians there are in the indie music scene and other genres."



These young, talented musicians are determined to make a name for themselves in the global music scene.

