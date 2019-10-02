기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

RISING MUSICAL GENRE IN K-POP
입력 2019.10.02 (15:06) 수정 2019.10.02 (16:49) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
RISING MUSICAL GENRE IN K-POP
동영상영역 끝
CULTURAL INSIGHT 다음기사 CULTURAL INSIGHT
[Anchor Lead]

When it comes to K-pop, the public usually associate it with K-POP. But artists of other music genres, from indie bands to hip hop to traditional music, are also popular overseas. Next we meet with young, talented musicians who may become the next generation of K-pop.

[Pkg]

Indie music, hip hop and ballads... Music of various genres is performed on stage. The Seoul International Music Fair was organized to promote Korean music overseas. A total of 76 teams show off their skills.

[Soundbite] LEE WON-SEOK(VOCALIST OF GROUP DAYBREAK) : "Many people abroad seem to recognize our songs now. More and more people say on social media that they like our music. I hope this will serve as an opportunity to let people know that K-pop is not only about idol singers."

Overseas buyers from 17 countries keep a sharp eye on the performers. Artists who are chosen will receive an opportunity to participate in music festivals abroad or hold concert tours.

[Soundbite] ADAM RYAN(PROGRAMMING DIRECTOR OF BRITISH MUSIC FESTIVAL)

This year, the contestants were chosen personally by singer/songwriter Yoon Sang, the artistic director of the Seoul International Music Fair.

[Soundbite] YOON SANG(ARTISTIC DIRECTOR OF SEOUL INTERNATIONAL MUSIC FAIR) : "I have met a countless number of artists whose names are unknown, but whose music have potential and are stunning. It made me realize how many talented musicians there are in the indie music scene and other genres."

These young, talented musicians are determined to make a name for themselves in the global music scene.
  • RISING MUSICAL GENRE IN K-POP
    • 입력 2019.10.02 (15:06)
    • 수정 2019.10.02 (16:49)
    News Today
RISING MUSICAL GENRE IN K-POP
[Anchor Lead]

When it comes to K-pop, the public usually associate it with K-POP. But artists of other music genres, from indie bands to hip hop to traditional music, are also popular overseas. Next we meet with young, talented musicians who may become the next generation of K-pop.

[Pkg]

Indie music, hip hop and ballads... Music of various genres is performed on stage. The Seoul International Music Fair was organized to promote Korean music overseas. A total of 76 teams show off their skills.

[Soundbite] LEE WON-SEOK(VOCALIST OF GROUP DAYBREAK) : "Many people abroad seem to recognize our songs now. More and more people say on social media that they like our music. I hope this will serve as an opportunity to let people know that K-pop is not only about idol singers."

Overseas buyers from 17 countries keep a sharp eye on the performers. Artists who are chosen will receive an opportunity to participate in music festivals abroad or hold concert tours.

[Soundbite] ADAM RYAN(PROGRAMMING DIRECTOR OF BRITISH MUSIC FESTIVAL)

This year, the contestants were chosen personally by singer/songwriter Yoon Sang, the artistic director of the Seoul International Music Fair.

[Soundbite] YOON SANG(ARTISTIC DIRECTOR OF SEOUL INTERNATIONAL MUSIC FAIR) : "I have met a countless number of artists whose names are unknown, but whose music have potential and are stunning. It made me realize how many talented musicians there are in the indie music scene and other genres."

These young, talented musicians are determined to make a name for themselves in the global music scene.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.