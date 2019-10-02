CULTURAL INSIGHT

기사 본문 영역

입력 2019.10.02 (15:07) 수정 2019.10.02 (16:49) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

On today's TADA Korea, we talk about the Akdong musician's free concert and the much anticipated domestic film "Kim Ji Young: Born 1982." Akdong Musician successfully conducted their free concert last weekend, held at Yeouido Hangang Park. The concert was organized to mark their comeback, which has already taken over Korean music charts. This and more on today's cultural news.

[Pkg]

Akdong Musician have successfully wrapped up a free live concert. Held at Yeouido Hangang Park last Sunday, the event drew some 30,000 people. The duo's agency also estimated about 77,000 live streamed the performance online. Organized to mark the release of Akdong Musician's new album, the live concert featured 11 songs. The duo also announced a plan to hold a concert this coming winter. Akdong Musician will stage a concert in Seoul on December 14th to 15th before launching a tour in other cities. Actress Jung Yu-mi and actor Gong Yoo, who co-starred in the movies "Silenced" and "Train to Busan," will play a married couple in the movie "Kim Ji Young: Born 1982." Jung will play a wife, who one day becomes possessed by her mother, and Gong will star as the husband, who tries to protect her. The movie and its cast received a barrage of malicious comments, as the novel of the same title, on which the movie is based, sparked controversy over feminism. However, the two actors say they just want to create a good movie and not feel pressured by the controversy.
