AFTER-EFFECTS OF TYPHOON MITAG News Today 입력 2019.10.04

[Anchor Lead]



Typhoon Mitag has wreaked havoc on the southern parts of Korea. The typhoon brought torrential rains to the nation, killing at least ten people and causing several to go missing. The southern regions including Busan as well as the southeastern coast of Korea bore the brunt of Mitag. Here's a look at the devastation caused by the typhoon filmed from a KBS helicopter.



[Pkg]



A large part of a mountain slope is gone. A building is completely covered in black soil. Rescue workers have their hands full trying to pull out people buried inside. Efforts to find the missing continues in Pohang as well. Even boats were deployed to find cars swept away by the strong river current. The operation is made even more challenging as the water is muddy. The eastern coast of Korea bore the brunt of Typhoon Mitag. Ganggu Port in Yeongdeok-gun County, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, received more than 380 mm of precipitation. Locals' livelihoods were destroyed by the overflowing water from a nearby river. They try desperately to salvage and dry their household items. What used to be a school playground now appears to be a field of mud. There are potholes and cracks on roads. One of the motorways has collapsed in the middle. Street lights are scattered on the ground. Utility poles have been pulled out. A riverside park has been turned into a reservoir of muddy water, as the Nakdonggang River rose over its banks and flooded the surrounding area. Cars parked by the river are all submerged in water. From Lingling to Tapah and this time Mitag -- the unusually frequent typhoons continue to wreak havoc on Korea this year.

