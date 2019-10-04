기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
President Moon Jae-in on Friday invited the heads of four major business organizations to his office and held a luncheon meeting. The move is seen as an effort to discuss the economy with business leaders as concerns are growing over consumer prices recording minus growth for the second month.
A revised Labor Standards Act which bans workplace bullying took effect 2 months ago. Some 800 reports have been filed since with the Employment and Labor Ministry concerning violations.
Mobile carrier SK Telecom has signed an export deal with Japanese rival Rakuten Inc. regarding 5th generation network technology. It's the first time that Korean and overseas mobile communications companies have inked an agreement on 5G technology.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport says that road structures such as pot holes, manholes and safety facilities that were damaged by typhoons and floods in the summer will be renovated by the end of October.
