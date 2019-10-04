ENTERTAINMENT INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.10.04 (15:12) 수정 2019.10.04 (16:45)

On today's TADA Korea, we talk about the much anticipated project group SUPER M, and IU's upcoming concert. SUPER M, a project group comprised of one the most popular idol stars have garnered great attention both domestically and internationally. This and more on today's entertainment news.



Billboard ran a report that described SuperM, a newly formed boy band, as an Avengers inspired K-pop team. The project group is comprised of seven of the biggest idol stars, including Taemin of SHINee as well as Exo's Baekhyun and Kai. In its article, Billboard said SuperM with members from the most successful K-pop groups that are still active, has the most impressive star-studded lineup to date. Capitol Music Group, which helped form SuperM in partnership with a local entertainment agency, held a press conference on Tuesday in Seoul, and projected that K-pop artists and groups debuting in theStates would soon become a natural progression. IU will begin a two-month concert tour, from November. The singer-songwriter posted a comment and a concert poster on her social media site to deliver the news. The concerts titled "Love, Poem" will kick off in Gwangju on November 2nd. She'll then head to Incheon, Busan, and Seoul... before traveling to other major cities in Asia, such as Taipei, Singapore, and Manila. IU's concert tour is the first one in 10 months, since the concerts held earlier this year to mark the 10th anniversary of her debut. Meanwhile, word got out that IU is working on her next album. Fans are already counting the days to the new release.

