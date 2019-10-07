기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Amid growing tensions between North Korea and the U.S., North Korea's chief negotiator to the working-level talks Kim Myong-gil, said it's up to the U.S. if the talks will resume. He also expressed strong doubt that the talks will resume in a two-weeks' time, as Washington has failed to come up with any solutions since the meeting in the truce village of Panmunjom.
Amid growing tensions between North Korea and the U.S., North Korea's chief negotiator to the working-level talks Kim Myong-gil, said it's up to the U.S. if the talks will resume. He also expressed strong doubt that the talks will resume in a two-weeks' time, as Washington has failed to come up with any solutions since the meeting in the truce village of Panmunjom.
- N. KOREA SKEPTICAL OF TALKS WITH U.S.
-
- 입력 2019.10.07 (15:40)
- 수정 2019.10.07 (16:47)
[Anchor Lead]
Amid growing tensions between North Korea and the U.S., North Korea's chief negotiator to the working-level talks Kim Myong-gil, said it's up to the U.S. if the talks will resume. He also expressed strong doubt that the talks will resume in a two-weeks' time, as Washington has failed to come up with any solutions since the meeting in the truce village of Panmunjom.
Amid growing tensions between North Korea and the U.S., North Korea's chief negotiator to the working-level talks Kim Myong-gil, said it's up to the U.S. if the talks will resume. He also expressed strong doubt that the talks will resume in a two-weeks' time, as Washington has failed to come up with any solutions since the meeting in the truce village of Panmunjom.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-