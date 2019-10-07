N. KOREA SKEPTICAL OF TALKS WITH U.S. News Today 입력 2019.10.07 (15:40) 수정 2019.10.07 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Amid growing tensions between North Korea and the U.S., North Korea's chief negotiator to the working-level talks Kim Myong-gil, said it's up to the U.S. if the talks will resume. He also expressed strong doubt that the talks will resume in a two-weeks' time, as Washington has failed to come up with any solutions since the meeting in the truce village of Panmunjom.

[Anchor Lead]



