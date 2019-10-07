DISPUTE OVER KOREAN LEGATION BUILDING News Today 입력 2019.10.07 (15:40) 수정 2019.10.07 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



Towards the end of the Joseon Dynasty, King Gojong spent 25,000 U.S. dollars from the royal treasury, to purchase a building for the Korean Legation in Washington D.C, but Japan took away the building during its occupation of Korea. Fortunately, Korea bought back the historical building and turned it into a museum last year. But now the building is put on temporary seizure and museum employees have also been reported to the local police for forgery. Here's a look at what happened to the old legation building.



[Pkg]



At the end of the Joseon Dynasty in the late 19th century, the Old Korean Legation was purchased with 25,000 dollars, half of the country's annual budget for foreign affairs. Japan practically stole this building, paying only five dollars for it. Fortunately, the Korean flag was again hung at the legation building in May 2018.



[Soundbite] O SOO-DONG(OVERSEAS KOREAN CULTURAL HERITAGE FOUNDATION(MAY, 2018)) : "We conducted thorough historical research for the restoration. We looked through old materials to follow them faithfully."



But KBS confirmed that temporary seizure was placed on the museum building recently. According to a document made public by Montgomery County in the state of Maryland, a construction company filed for temporary seizure, claiming that it failed to receive over 120,000 dollars in construction cost, and placed a lien on the building. The lawsuit filed by the construction firm showed that it had billed over 154,000 dollars for the works done on the stairs and windows, but failed to receive the said amount. The CEO of the construction company, who happens to be Korean-American, reported the museum director to the police for forging his signature on the contract. But the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation claims that it had made six payments amounting to almost 100,000 dollars based on the official contract. The Foundation also accused the construction company of continuing to inflate the project cost and asking for more money.



[Soundbite] REP. KIM YOUNG-JOO(NATIONAL ASSEMBLY'S CULTURE, SPORTS & TOURISM COMMITTEE) : "The Cultural Heritage Administration and the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation should pay the construction cost immediately and take responsibility by investigating the museum director and executives accused of forging the contract."



The Old Korean Legation had experienced tragic history for 113 years. Now a thorough investigation is needed to find out what really happened during its restoration.

