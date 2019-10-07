NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.10.07 (15:43) 수정 2019.10.07 (16:47)

An investigation into state administration has found that nearly 500 hacking attempts have been conducted on the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., which oversees the operation and safety of nuclear power facilities, over the past five years.

The Seoul City government will build a smart communication network that will provide free public Wi-Fi services in all parts of the city by 2022.

The National Health Insurance Service has found that seven out of ten people who contract scrub typhus, which mostly occurs in fall, are in their 50s to 70s.

