MEASURES TO ATTRACT START-UP FARMERS News Today 입력 2019.10.07 (15:45) 수정 2019.10.07 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



Local governments in rural regions with declining populations are working hard to attract start-up farmers. Sancheong-gun County is giving cows out to new farmers for free as a way to address a plunging number of livestock farmers.



[Pkg]



Song Joong-geun gave up his business of raising Korean native cattle two years ago due to a continued deficit. However, he recently resumed the business with a nine-month-old cow he received from the Sancheong association of farmers raising the Korean native cattle known as hanwoo.



[Soundbite] SONG JOONG-GEUN(SANCHEONG RESIDENT) : "This is a fresh start for me. I will focus on raising the cattle I have now, then take on more gradually."



In an effort to address the declining number of hanwoo farmers, the association has given calves, which are worth four million won per head, out to four farmers for free.



[Soundbite] PARK GWANG-YEOL(NATIONAL FEDERATION OF HANWOO FARMERS) : "A very small number of new farms move in. A considerable amount of expenses are needed, such as costs to purchase cows or build sheds."



Currently, there are just 600 hanwoo farmers in Sancheong, a drastic drop from 1,700 five years ago. The number of farmed cattle has also halved over the same period. Roughly 40 would-be farmers from Seoul, including young people and retirees, are learning lessons in apple farming from a farmer with an experience of seven years.



[Soundbite] "They are almost fully grown. They are now three meters and 50 centimeters or higher."



The Hamyang-gun County Office began offering a free three-day farming workshop for prospective farmers starting this year. Other local governments are coming up with their own measures to support those moving to rural regions to start over as farmers. For example, Hadong-gun County provides financial support of up to over ten million won to new farmers. The gap in the number of start-up farmers local governments are attracting is widening, depending on the scale of the assistance they offer. In a proactive effort to resolve issues stemming from aging and declining population, county offices are striving to draw more new farmers to their regions.

