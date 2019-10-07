기사 본문 영역

EXHIBITION MARKING HANGEUL DAY
입력 2019.10.07 (15:47) 수정 2019.10.07 (16:51) News Today
EXHIBITION MARKING HANGEUL DAY
[Anchor Lead]

This Wednesday marks the nation's 573rd Hangeul Day, which celebrates the creation of the Korean alphabet system by King Sejong the Great. A special exhibition is now open featuring handicraft works themed on hangeul.

[Pkg]

A museum exhibition hall has almost become a playground for children.

[Soundbite] "An e-ung, e-ung. I found a ri-eul here."

Individual hangeul characters are hidden in the wooden floor. Lines formed by the texture and color of the floor are hiding hangeul's consonants and vowels like a picture puzzle. One can create different letters by assembling pieces of the flooring in different directions. This product has been developed for commercial use.

[Soundbite] YOO HYE-MI(FURNITURE DESIGNER) : "There are 22 pieces of all consonants and vowels. People can use them to create their names on the floor or display family mottoes."

The English alphabet is frequently used in graffiti. At first sight, the graffiti on these garments looks like English words. However, a closer look reveals that they are written in a slightly transformed pattern of hangeul.

[Soundbite] KIM JI-MAN(GRAFFITI ARTIST) : "It is difficult to understand foreign words instantly and intuitively. It would be more fun to read words from the same perspective and understand their meanings."

From clothing to household items, such as furniture and plates, these works were designed with variations of hangeul characters.

[Soundbite] KIM HEE-SEUNG(VISITOR) : "I like them, since they look beautiful at first sight, but a closer look shows they were designed with a motif of hangeul, which attracts greater attention."

This exhibition showcases various efforts to expand the application of hangeul in artistic, but practical designs.
