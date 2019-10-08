MOON ON JUSTICE MINISTER SCANDAL News Today 입력 2019.10.08 (14:59) 수정 2019.10.08 (16:44)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has revealed his stance for the first time about divided public opinions over embattled Justice Minister Cho Kuk and the prosecutorial reform. While saying that he listened to various public opinions with a heavy heart, Moon proposed to resolve the issues according to due process. Here's more.



[Pkg]



Recently, there's been a series of massive rallies held in Seocho-dong and Gwanghwamun by both supporters of controversial Justice Minister Cho Kuk as well as people who oppose his appointment. President Moon Jae-in said that he listened intently to these sharply divided public opinions. The South Korean leader claims he doesn't view the difference in public opinions as a social division, that it instead has a positive aspect of supplementing the flaws of representative democracy. However, the president expressed concerns at the same time.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN: "It is not desirable if the situation turns into a deep confrontation beyond active debate or if politics are entirely buried by the issue."



He proposed taking on state affairs while letting prosecutors do their job. These remarks apparently suggest the pressure he feels from a political quagmire surrounding the justice minister, which has continued for over a month. Moon emphasized now is the time to resolve pending issues in accordance with due process and that one of the more urgent tasks is reforming the prosecution.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "Despite various opinions, the people agree that reforming the prosecution is as urgent and pressing as guaranteeing its political neutrality."



He requested lawmakers to quickly approve bills regarding the prosecutorial reform, which include adjusting investigative power and creating a new agency to investigate corruption and irregularities involving high-ranking public officials. The President then urged the Justice Ministry and the prosecution to accelerate reforms that do not require law revisions. These remarks are interpreted as a call to first handle issues that can be resolved faster than others. But he made no comments on the opposition bloc's demand for the resignation of the justice minister.

MOON ON JUSTICE MINISTER SCANDAL

입력 2019.10.08 (14:59) 수정 2019.10.08 (16:44) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has revealed his stance for the first time about divided public opinions over embattled Justice Minister Cho Kuk and the prosecutorial reform. While saying that he listened to various public opinions with a heavy heart, Moon proposed to resolve the issues according to due process. Here's more.



[Pkg]



Recently, there's been a series of massive rallies held in Seocho-dong and Gwanghwamun by both supporters of controversial Justice Minister Cho Kuk as well as people who oppose his appointment. President Moon Jae-in said that he listened intently to these sharply divided public opinions. The South Korean leader claims he doesn't view the difference in public opinions as a social division, that it instead has a positive aspect of supplementing the flaws of representative democracy. However, the president expressed concerns at the same time.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN: "It is not desirable if the situation turns into a deep confrontation beyond active debate or if politics are entirely buried by the issue."



He proposed taking on state affairs while letting prosecutors do their job. These remarks apparently suggest the pressure he feels from a political quagmire surrounding the justice minister, which has continued for over a month. Moon emphasized now is the time to resolve pending issues in accordance with due process and that one of the more urgent tasks is reforming the prosecution.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "Despite various opinions, the people agree that reforming the prosecution is as urgent and pressing as guaranteeing its political neutrality."



He requested lawmakers to quickly approve bills regarding the prosecutorial reform, which include adjusting investigative power and creating a new agency to investigate corruption and irregularities involving high-ranking public officials. The President then urged the Justice Ministry and the prosecution to accelerate reforms that do not require law revisions. These remarks are interpreted as a call to first handle issues that can be resolved faster than others. But he made no comments on the opposition bloc's demand for the resignation of the justice minister.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보