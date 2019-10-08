기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.10.08 (15:03) 수정 2019.10.08 (16:44) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
BONDING WITH OVERSEAS DESCENDANTS 다음기사 BONDING WITH OVERSEAS DESCENDANTS
[Anchor Lead]

The spouse of Justice Minister Cho Kuk has been subpoenaed by the prosecutors for the third time. Meanwhile, the justice minister has announced a prosecutorial reform plan.
The government has vowed to introduce a special judicial police system to thoroughly prevent ineligible citizens from receiving state subsidies illegally.
Starting October 17, owners of aged diesel vehicles will be allowed to transfer their ownership and unregister their vehicles only after confirming that they have paid environmental improvement charges.
The movie "House of Hummingbird" by director Kim Bo-ra has won a shared Cinema Extraordinaire award at the Bergen International Film Festival, the largest film festival in Norway. So far, "House of Hummingbird" has won 27 awards at international film festivals in Korea and abroad.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.10.08 (15:03)
    • 수정 2019.10.08 (16:44)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The spouse of Justice Minister Cho Kuk has been subpoenaed by the prosecutors for the third time. Meanwhile, the justice minister has announced a prosecutorial reform plan.
The government has vowed to introduce a special judicial police system to thoroughly prevent ineligible citizens from receiving state subsidies illegally.
Starting October 17, owners of aged diesel vehicles will be allowed to transfer their ownership and unregister their vehicles only after confirming that they have paid environmental improvement charges.
The movie "House of Hummingbird" by director Kim Bo-ra has won a shared Cinema Extraordinaire award at the Bergen International Film Festival, the largest film festival in Norway. So far, "House of Hummingbird" has won 27 awards at international film festivals in Korea and abroad.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.