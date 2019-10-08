NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.10.08 (15:03) 수정 2019.10.08 (16:44)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The spouse of Justice Minister Cho Kuk has been subpoenaed by the prosecutors for the third time. Meanwhile, the justice minister has announced a prosecutorial reform plan.

The government has vowed to introduce a special judicial police system to thoroughly prevent ineligible citizens from receiving state subsidies illegally.

Starting October 17, owners of aged diesel vehicles will be allowed to transfer their ownership and unregister their vehicles only after confirming that they have paid environmental improvement charges.

The movie "House of Hummingbird" by director Kim Bo-ra has won a shared Cinema Extraordinaire award at the Bergen International Film Festival, the largest film festival in Norway. So far, "House of Hummingbird" has won 27 awards at international film festivals in Korea and abroad.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.10.08 (15:03) 수정 2019.10.08 (16:44) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The spouse of Justice Minister Cho Kuk has been subpoenaed by the prosecutors for the third time. Meanwhile, the justice minister has announced a prosecutorial reform plan.

The government has vowed to introduce a special judicial police system to thoroughly prevent ineligible citizens from receiving state subsidies illegally.

Starting October 17, owners of aged diesel vehicles will be allowed to transfer their ownership and unregister their vehicles only after confirming that they have paid environmental improvement charges.

The movie "House of Hummingbird" by director Kim Bo-ra has won a shared Cinema Extraordinaire award at the Bergen International Film Festival, the largest film festival in Norway. So far, "House of Hummingbird" has won 27 awards at international film festivals in Korea and abroad.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보