BONDING WITH OVERSEAS DESCENDANTS

[Anchor Lead]
During the former Soviet era, some Koreans were forcibly migrated to Central Asia nations such as Kyrgyzstan. Even leading difficult lives abroad, they still devoted efforts toward Korea's independence. South Korean volunteer groups have visited the descendants of these ethnic Korean ancestors, and shared a time of bonding while renovating their homes.
Volunteers are busy repairing slate roof tiles. The old ones are taken out, replaced with new tiles. Rain water used to leak through the roof but now that problem is solved. The windows which did little to protect the residents from winter blizzards are also replaced. The new windows have insulation, so lasting through the winter has become much easier now. In just 3 days since these volunteers started repairing and making improvements. Already there's visible improvements at 5 homes.
[Soundbite] (THIRD GENERATION KOREAN RESIDENT(AGE 65)) : "I'm so grateful for this unexpected help. Really, something like this happens once in a lifetime."
The work was not easy due to narrow space and dust flying about everywhere but the volunteers feel an incredible sense of accomplishment.
[Soundbite] SON YEONG-GYU(GYEONGGI VOLUNTEER CENTER) : "We should've come earlier but it's better late than never to have these visiting programs."
The project marks the centennial of the 1919 Independence Movement as well as the establishment of the Korean government-in-exile in Shanghai during the Japanese colonial era. The volunteers' work helped boost friendship and forge deeper ties.
[Soundbite] LEE HWA-YOUNG(GYEONGGI-DO VICE GOVERNOR FOR PEACE) : "Our province will continue to assist ethnic Koreans in Central Asia placed in destitute conditions through stronger exchange and cooperation."
Koreans did not forget the first generation ethnic Koreans in Central Asia who fought for national independence. The volunteers are driven by gratitude for all these heroes have done and brought closer together through their shared Korean root.
[Pkg]
- BONDING WITH OVERSEAS DESCENDANTS
- 입력 2019.10.08 (15:04)
- 수정 2019.10.08 (16:44)
[Pkg]
[Pkg]
