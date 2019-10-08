2019 CHEONGJU CRAFT BIENNALE News Today 입력 2019.10.08 (15:09) 수정 2019.10.08 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



The Cheongju Craft Biennale kicked off its 41 day run on Tuesday in Cheongju, Chungcheongbukdo Province. Launched 20 years ago, this year's festival is known to consist of even more diverse and abundant programs.



[Pkg]



The Cheongju Craft Biennale opens Tuesday under the theme "Craft in Future and Dream - Spread out Mongyudowon." The event is the world's first biennale in the field of craft. It was launched 2 decades ago and this year marks the 11th edition. To celebrate the 20th anniversary, this year's biennale is held in record scale for 41 days until November 17th. The venue has also expanded to all across the city of Cheongju. The main stage is the Culture and Art Factory but craft exhibitions will take place all over Cheongju's historical and cultural sites that include fortresses, ancient residences and schools. 160 teams from 17 countries including the US, Sweden and India are displaying some 1,000 quality craft works this year. This year's special guests hail from China. Renowned modern contemporary artists Yue Minjun and Fang Lijun will meet fans and hold talks. The organizing committee explained that while in past years, the event centered around highlighting the functionality of craft, this time the focus is on presenting the value of crafts and the path forward for the industry.



