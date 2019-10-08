CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.10.08 (15:10) 수정 2019.10.08 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about K-POP singers making their comeback with sentimental autumn ballads, and legendary group BOYS 2 MEN coming to Korea. As the chilly season is making its way to Korea, K-POP singers have announced their comeback with sentimental ballad songs. This and more on today's cultural news.





[Pkg]



With the arrival of autumn, the season of sentimental ballads has officially begun in the K-pop scene. Singer Baek Ji-young, known as "the queen of ballads," made a comeback with a mini-album on October 4 after a three-year hiatus. Another ballad singer Paul Kim, whose alluring voice has earned him high recognition, has released his second studio album. Released two years after the previous one, the new album consists of two parts, which will be unveiled one by one. The title track is "Empty" featuring a lyrical guitar melody. On October 10, singer/songwriter Kim Feel will make a comeback with his digital single "Love 2" to join the array of new ballads in time for the fall season. The R&B group Boyz II Men, which was all the rage back in the 1990s, is set to hold concerts in Korea for the first time in eight years. The legendary group will perform in Seoul on December 14 and the 15. Boyz II Men has won four Grammy awards and sold more than 60 million album copies. They also have an extensive fan base in Korea. Last Friday, the group had an interview with the KBS show "Entertainment Weekly." The members spoke about their upcoming concerts in Seoul and said they had watched BTS's concert in the U.S. Earlier, a video showing one of the Boyz II Men members, Shawn Stockman, singing the solo song of BTS member Jimin in Korean drew the spotlight, raising hopes that the two singers might perform a duet when Boyz II Men visits Korea.

