기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

KIM JONG-UN'S PUBLIC APPEARANCE
입력 2019.10.10 (15:00) 수정 2019.10.10 (16:49) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
KIM JONG-UN'S PUBLIC APPEARANCE
동영상영역 끝
NEWS BRIEF 다음기사 NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

In his first public appearance since the collapsed working-level talks between Pyongyang and Washington in Sweden, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un toured agricultural facilities to emphasize self-reliance, but he did not comment on the talks. Meanwhile, North Korea has produced a documentary film about its weapons including ICBMs in an apparent move to demonstrate its military might.

[Pkg]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a public appearance for the first time in four weeks by visiting a farm operated by a military division. Appearing in public for the first time since the collapsed working-level talks with Washington on October 5, Kim inspected his country's economy first. Although he said nothing about the nuclear issue, he did emphasize self-reliance in the agricultural sector and scientific development.

[Soundbite] (KOREAN CENTRAL TV(OCT. 9)) : "He urged the farmers to cultivate superior breeds, which is crucial for solving food shortages."

Kim's remarks are believed to represent his resolve to bolster his country's self-reliance and economic growth rather than relying on the talks with the United States. Meanwhile, the North has released a documentary film introducing weapons that have been developed by Kim Jong-un's regime. The film criticizes security threat and international sanctions against the North. It also features a scene of an intercontinental ballistic missile launch, and calls the 2017 launch of the Hwasong-15 ICBM "a milestone event."

[Soundbite] (N. KOREAN DOCUMENTARY FILM ABOUT KIM JONG-UN'S REGIME WEAPONS) : "Our country has become a military superpower with excellent defense capabilities."

After the collapsed working-level talks between Pyongyang and Washington on October 5, North Korea warned that it's entirely up to the U.S. whether or not the suspension of nuclear tests and ICBM launches will continue. Experts believe this remark means Pyongyang might resume ICBM firing and other military actions unless Washington comes up with a viable solution for the stalled denuclearization talks.
  • KIM JONG-UN'S PUBLIC APPEARANCE
    • 입력 2019.10.10 (15:00)
    • 수정 2019.10.10 (16:49)
    News Today
KIM JONG-UN'S PUBLIC APPEARANCE
[Anchor Lead]

In his first public appearance since the collapsed working-level talks between Pyongyang and Washington in Sweden, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un toured agricultural facilities to emphasize self-reliance, but he did not comment on the talks. Meanwhile, North Korea has produced a documentary film about its weapons including ICBMs in an apparent move to demonstrate its military might.

[Pkg]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a public appearance for the first time in four weeks by visiting a farm operated by a military division. Appearing in public for the first time since the collapsed working-level talks with Washington on October 5, Kim inspected his country's economy first. Although he said nothing about the nuclear issue, he did emphasize self-reliance in the agricultural sector and scientific development.

[Soundbite] (KOREAN CENTRAL TV(OCT. 9)) : "He urged the farmers to cultivate superior breeds, which is crucial for solving food shortages."

Kim's remarks are believed to represent his resolve to bolster his country's self-reliance and economic growth rather than relying on the talks with the United States. Meanwhile, the North has released a documentary film introducing weapons that have been developed by Kim Jong-un's regime. The film criticizes security threat and international sanctions against the North. It also features a scene of an intercontinental ballistic missile launch, and calls the 2017 launch of the Hwasong-15 ICBM "a milestone event."

[Soundbite] (N. KOREAN DOCUMENTARY FILM ABOUT KIM JONG-UN'S REGIME WEAPONS) : "Our country has become a military superpower with excellent defense capabilities."

After the collapsed working-level talks between Pyongyang and Washington on October 5, North Korea warned that it's entirely up to the U.S. whether or not the suspension of nuclear tests and ICBM launches will continue. Experts believe this remark means Pyongyang might resume ICBM firing and other military actions unless Washington comes up with a viable solution for the stalled denuclearization talks.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.