KIM JONG-UN'S PUBLIC APPEARANCE

[Anchor Lead]



In his first public appearance since the collapsed working-level talks between Pyongyang and Washington in Sweden, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un toured agricultural facilities to emphasize self-reliance, but he did not comment on the talks. Meanwhile, North Korea has produced a documentary film about its weapons including ICBMs in an apparent move to demonstrate its military might.



[Pkg]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a public appearance for the first time in four weeks by visiting a farm operated by a military division. Appearing in public for the first time since the collapsed working-level talks with Washington on October 5, Kim inspected his country's economy first. Although he said nothing about the nuclear issue, he did emphasize self-reliance in the agricultural sector and scientific development.



[Soundbite] (KOREAN CENTRAL TV(OCT. 9)) : "He urged the farmers to cultivate superior breeds, which is crucial for solving food shortages."



Kim's remarks are believed to represent his resolve to bolster his country's self-reliance and economic growth rather than relying on the talks with the United States. Meanwhile, the North has released a documentary film introducing weapons that have been developed by Kim Jong-un's regime. The film criticizes security threat and international sanctions against the North. It also features a scene of an intercontinental ballistic missile launch, and calls the 2017 launch of the Hwasong-15 ICBM "a milestone event."



[Soundbite] (N. KOREAN DOCUMENTARY FILM ABOUT KIM JONG-UN'S REGIME WEAPONS) : "Our country has become a military superpower with excellent defense capabilities."



After the collapsed working-level talks between Pyongyang and Washington on October 5, North Korea warned that it's entirely up to the U.S. whether or not the suspension of nuclear tests and ICBM launches will continue. Experts believe this remark means Pyongyang might resume ICBM firing and other military actions unless Washington comes up with a viable solution for the stalled denuclearization talks.

