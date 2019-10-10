기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Korea and Japan will hold bilateral consultations in Geneva on Friday Swiss time, for the first time since Seoul filed a complaint with the WTO against Tokyo's recent export restrictions.
The National Tax Service has found that seven high-earning YouTube creators evaded taxes on their incomes totaling 4.5 billion won.
The Seoul metropolitan government has discovered 67 automobile mechanic businesses that emitted excessive levels of fine dust. The city government will designate clusters of auto repair services as a special management zone to lower fine dust levels.
Gyeonggi-do Province's special judicial police squad has found eleven produce farmers and sellers who used fake labels or misleading advertisements to promote non-organic products as eco-friendly.
Korea and Japan will hold bilateral consultations in Geneva on Friday Swiss time, for the first time since Seoul filed a complaint with the WTO against Tokyo's recent export restrictions.
The National Tax Service has found that seven high-earning YouTube creators evaded taxes on their incomes totaling 4.5 billion won.
The Seoul metropolitan government has discovered 67 automobile mechanic businesses that emitted excessive levels of fine dust. The city government will designate clusters of auto repair services as a special management zone to lower fine dust levels.
Gyeonggi-do Province's special judicial police squad has found eleven produce farmers and sellers who used fake labels or misleading advertisements to promote non-organic products as eco-friendly.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2019.10.10 (15:03)
- 수정 2019.10.10 (16:49)
[Anchor Lead]
Korea and Japan will hold bilateral consultations in Geneva on Friday Swiss time, for the first time since Seoul filed a complaint with the WTO against Tokyo's recent export restrictions.
The National Tax Service has found that seven high-earning YouTube creators evaded taxes on their incomes totaling 4.5 billion won.
The Seoul metropolitan government has discovered 67 automobile mechanic businesses that emitted excessive levels of fine dust. The city government will designate clusters of auto repair services as a special management zone to lower fine dust levels.
Gyeonggi-do Province's special judicial police squad has found eleven produce farmers and sellers who used fake labels or misleading advertisements to promote non-organic products as eco-friendly.
Korea and Japan will hold bilateral consultations in Geneva on Friday Swiss time, for the first time since Seoul filed a complaint with the WTO against Tokyo's recent export restrictions.
The National Tax Service has found that seven high-earning YouTube creators evaded taxes on their incomes totaling 4.5 billion won.
The Seoul metropolitan government has discovered 67 automobile mechanic businesses that emitted excessive levels of fine dust. The city government will designate clusters of auto repair services as a special management zone to lower fine dust levels.
Gyeonggi-do Province's special judicial police squad has found eleven produce farmers and sellers who used fake labels or misleading advertisements to promote non-organic products as eco-friendly.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-