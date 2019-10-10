PROMOTION OF HANGEUL OVERSEAS News Today 입력 2019.10.10 (15:04) 수정 2019.10.10 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



In marking Hangeul Day yesterday in Korea, we bring YOU a story about a Korean living in Brazil who is publicizing the beauty of the Korean alphabet, by writing the names of local residents in Korean. The locals are fascinated by their names written with ink and brush. We take you to Brazil for the details.



[Pkg]



In one corner of this expo promoting Korean culture, Na Seong-ju is writing something with a brush dipped in ink. He is writing the names of local Brazilians in the Korean alphabet, Hangeul.



[Soundbite] (STUDENT FROM SAO PAULO) : "Korea is such a beautiful place that I want to learn Korean in future."



It was about ten years ago when Na started writing Brazilian names in Korean. After he retired from working as a resident officer for a Korean company, he became fascinated with Hangeul and started learning calligraphy. Since then, he has been visiting events promoting Korean culture to show the beauty of Hangeul to the locals. To Brazilians, the Korean letters look unfamiliar yet beautiful at the same time.



[Soundbite] (PIRACICABA RESIDENT) : "They look very different from the letters I'm used to but they're so beautiful."



To date, tens of thousands of Brazilians have received Mr. Na's handiwork.



[Soundbite] NA SEONG-JU(KOREAN EXPAT IN BRAZIL) : "Writing names in Korean is the best way to promote the beauty and excellence of Hangeul."



Two years ago, he formed a calligraphy association together with about 20 other Korean expats in Brazil to write Hangeul in more special ways. The association members' calligraphy works are put on display for local residents to see. Hangeul has now become a vital tool in spreading Korean culture in Brazil.

