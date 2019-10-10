ENTERTAINMENT NEWS News Today 입력 2019.10.10 (15:10) 수정 2019.10.10 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about the influence of K-POP idol celebrities. K-POP idol stars such as Kang Daniel and BTS have been leading the way in promoting the Korean culture and Language. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



Top K-pop idol singers are at the forefront of promoting Korean culture around the world. Singer Kang Daniel's fans have been holding a campaign to promote Hangeul Day by posting handwritten messages on social media and hashtagging the words "Hangeul Day." The campaign began after it became known that Kang Daniel had recently participated in a handwriting contest marking Hangeul Day. The event has sparked enormous interest among the singer's overseas fans, earning him praise for his contributions to promoting the Korean alphabet around the world. Meanwhile, the K-pop mega star BTS received a letter of appreciation from the government on Saturday for their love of the traditional Korean attire "hanbok." BTS have been publicizing the beauty of hanbok by donning it in the music video for their song "Idol", as well as in photo shoots and stage performances. EXO member Chen has taken the music charts by storm as a solo artist. His second mini-album "Dear My Dear" topped various weekly music charts this week, including Synnara and Hanteo Chart. Moreover, it also topped iTunes charts in 36 countries, including France and Finland, and the Chinese chart QQ Music. Released on October 1, Chen's album contains six tracks. The title track "Shall We?" is a sentimental ballad. His album has received rave reviews for featuring retro sentimentality and the singer's restrained vocals, which contrast with his extravagant image shown as a member of EXO.

