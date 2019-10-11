PRESIDENT MOON'S ECONOMIC PLAN News Today 입력 2019.10.11 (15:06) 수정 2019.10.11 (16:44)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



It has been more than two months since Justice Minister Cho Kuk was appointed to his post. His nomination sparked strong protests and political turmoil in the nation. President Moon Jae-in has been trying to mend the situation by improving the economy and people's standards of living. On Thursday he vowed to develop Korea into a manufacturing superpower by pledging financial support for Samsung's plan to invest 13 trillion won in displays.



[Pkg]



Upon his arrival at the Samsung factory in Asan, President Moon Jae-in is welcomed by Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong. It's Moon's third visit to Samsung since taking office. He praised Samsung for driving the Korean economy and producing stunning results in the third quarter of the year.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "The public is worried about the impact of export restrictions. I hope there is no need to worry about it anymore. (There is no need to worry.)"



The president urged Samsung to take the lead in bolstering Korea's competitiveness in terms of materials, components and equipment as the country struggles to deal with Japan's export restrictions imposed three months ago. Samsung responded by promising to make a large investment. Samsung has vowed to invest 13 trillion won in developing the next-generation displays by 2025 and to step up the localization of core components.



[Soundbite] LEE JAE-YONG(VICE CHAIRMAN, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS) : "We will continue to innovate and prepare thoroughly facing fierce competition and a challenging business environment."



President Moon has pledged 400 billion won in government support to help Samsung's plans.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "This will be the starting point for becoming an unrivaled superpower in the areas of displays and manufacturing."



Just like their previous meetings, the seventh meeting of the year between the president and the Samsung heir apparent drew particular attention. Moon personally thanked Lee Jae-yong by mentioning his name. The Samsung chief reciprocated by saying that the president's remarks served as a big encouragement. While some say it's unprecedented for the president to personally express gratitude to the Samsung heir apparent, who is still undergoing trial for his involvement in the biggest corruption scandal in Korea's modern history, Cheong Wa Dae has explained that it had nothing to do with the ongoing trial.

PRESIDENT MOON'S ECONOMIC PLAN

입력 2019.10.11 (15:06) 수정 2019.10.11 (16:44) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



It has been more than two months since Justice Minister Cho Kuk was appointed to his post. His nomination sparked strong protests and political turmoil in the nation. President Moon Jae-in has been trying to mend the situation by improving the economy and people's standards of living. On Thursday he vowed to develop Korea into a manufacturing superpower by pledging financial support for Samsung's plan to invest 13 trillion won in displays.



[Pkg]



Upon his arrival at the Samsung factory in Asan, President Moon Jae-in is welcomed by Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong. It's Moon's third visit to Samsung since taking office. He praised Samsung for driving the Korean economy and producing stunning results in the third quarter of the year.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "The public is worried about the impact of export restrictions. I hope there is no need to worry about it anymore. (There is no need to worry.)"



The president urged Samsung to take the lead in bolstering Korea's competitiveness in terms of materials, components and equipment as the country struggles to deal with Japan's export restrictions imposed three months ago. Samsung responded by promising to make a large investment. Samsung has vowed to invest 13 trillion won in developing the next-generation displays by 2025 and to step up the localization of core components.



[Soundbite] LEE JAE-YONG(VICE CHAIRMAN, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS) : "We will continue to innovate and prepare thoroughly facing fierce competition and a challenging business environment."



President Moon has pledged 400 billion won in government support to help Samsung's plans.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "This will be the starting point for becoming an unrivaled superpower in the areas of displays and manufacturing."



Just like their previous meetings, the seventh meeting of the year between the president and the Samsung heir apparent drew particular attention. Moon personally thanked Lee Jae-yong by mentioning his name. The Samsung chief reciprocated by saying that the president's remarks served as a big encouragement. While some say it's unprecedented for the president to personally express gratitude to the Samsung heir apparent, who is still undergoing trial for his involvement in the biggest corruption scandal in Korea's modern history, Cheong Wa Dae has explained that it had nothing to do with the ongoing trial.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보