NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.10.11 (15:10) 수정 2019.10.11 (16:44) News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

An inter-Korean soccer preliminary for the Qatar World Cup scheduled in Pyongyang is just four days away. The Seoul government said it will continue to seek North Korea's stance on sending a South Korean cheer squad to the game.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the government will announce complementary measures within this month to prepare for the expanded implementation of the 52 hour workweek rule from next year.
The US Congressional Research Service has named North Korea, Iran and China as countries whose ballistic missile threats are of the most concern to the United States.
The 2019 WeGO Executive Committee Meeting on advancing human-centered smart cities will be held in South Korea's Seongnam city for 3 days starting Monday. WeGO stands for the World Smart Sustainable Cities Organization which has 52 countries and 133 cities as its members. The group seeks global exchanges and cooperation in the field of electronic government and smart cities.
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

