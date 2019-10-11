K-POP WORLD FESTIVAL News Today 입력 2019.10.11 (15:13) 수정 2019.10.11 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



K-pop fans from 13 countries around the world are gathered at Changwon as we speak. They are contestants who have overcome 490-to-1 odds in auditions that were held in 84 countries, to win their spots in the 2019 Changwon K-pop World Festival co-hosted by KBS and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Here's a look at their rehearsal session which was just as intense as the actual festival.



[Pkg]



K-pop fans from around the globe fill the stage with laughter and excitement. They're rehearsing for the 2019 Changwon K-pop World Festival co-hosted by KBS and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. About 60 fans from 13 countries made it past the highly competitive preliminary rounds to earn the tickets to Korea. They check every part of their routines, from greetings to dance sequences.



[Soundbite] (THE BRATZ FROM SPAIN) : "We will do our best in the festival and practice harder to satisfy the spectators."



Their crisp moves rival those of K-pop stars.



[Soundbite] MDC FROM NEW ZEALAND



Marking its ninth year, the K-pop World Festival held its preliminaries in 110 regions in 84 countries. Roughly 6,400 teams took part in them. The contestants came to Korea two weeks ago to practice their dance routines and songs with designated professional instructors. They also had time to experience Korean culture. The final winner will be named around 9:30pm tonight. The 2019 Changwon K-pop World Festival will be aired globally on KBS 2TV and KBS World TV next month.

