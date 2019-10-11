CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.10.11 (15:15) 수정 2019.10.11 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about a World Culture Expo that kicked off in Gyeongju and the release of the Japanese movie "The Journalist" in Korea. To the anticipation of many festival goers in Korea, the Gyeongju World Culture Expo has kicked off today. The expo features various performances and exhibitions from countries around the world. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



The Gyeongju World Culture Expo 2019 has kicked off for a 45-day run. Unlike in the past, this year's opening ceremony was held on a smaller scale at Expo Park in Gyeongju, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. Launched in 1998, the Gyeongju World Culture Expo features various performances and exhibitions from countries around the world. Held under the theme "Culture, the Key to Our Future," the 2019 Expo introduces the history of the ancient kingdom Silla through cutting-edge video technologies. The Japanese movie "The Journalist" is to hit Korean cinemas next week. Criticizing the dark side of Japan led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the film unfolds around a newspaper reporter who tries to uncover corruption and irregularities in politics. The movie generated a lot of buzz when it was released in Japan back in June for its storyline reminiscent of the private school scandal surrounding the Japanese prime minister. "The Journalist" has drawn significant attention from Korean movie fans for starring Korean actress Shim Eun-kyung. The movie's 32-year-old director, Michihito Fujii, will visit Korea on October 14 to promote the film. Fujii has announced a plan to meet with Korean viewers, raising expectations about cultural exchanges between the young generations of the two countries.

