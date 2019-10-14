JUSTICE MINISTER CHO KUK'S RESIGNATION

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Justice Minister Cho-kuk has expressed his willingness to step down from his post. His resignation comes one month after he was appointed as Justice Minister. In an official statement released this afternoon, Cho said his role was only to kindle prosecutorial reform and that he believes his role as justice minister should end today. He added that he did not want to add pressure to the President and the current administration with his family issues, and how he believes his resignation will allow for a successful prosecutorial reform.
