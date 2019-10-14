기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

JUSTICE MINISTER CHO KUK'S RESIGNATION
입력 2019.10.14 (15:12) 수정 2019.10.14 (16:45) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
JUSTICE MINISTER CHO KUK'S RESIGNATION
동영상영역 끝
PM TO ATTEND JAPAN'S ENTHRONEMENT EVENT 다음기사 PM TO ATTEND JAPAN'S ENTHRONEMENT EVENT
[Anchor Lead]

Justice Minister Cho-kuk has expressed his willingness to step down from his post. His resignation comes one month after he was appointed as Justice Minister. In an official statement released this afternoon, Cho said his role was only to kindle prosecutorial reform and that he believes his role as justice minister should end today. He added that he did not want to add pressure to the President and the current administration with his family issues, and how he believes his resignation will allow for a successful prosecutorial reform.
  • JUSTICE MINISTER CHO KUK'S RESIGNATION
    • 입력 2019.10.14 (15:12)
    • 수정 2019.10.14 (16:45)
    News Today
JUSTICE MINISTER CHO KUK'S RESIGNATION
[Anchor Lead]

Justice Minister Cho-kuk has expressed his willingness to step down from his post. His resignation comes one month after he was appointed as Justice Minister. In an official statement released this afternoon, Cho said his role was only to kindle prosecutorial reform and that he believes his role as justice minister should end today. He added that he did not want to add pressure to the President and the current administration with his family issues, and how he believes his resignation will allow for a successful prosecutorial reform.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.