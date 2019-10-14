PM TO ATTEND JAPAN'S ENTHRONEMENT EVENT News Today 입력 2019.10.14 (15:13) 수정 2019.10.14 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will represent Korea at the Japanese emperor's enthronement ceremony on Tuesday. He is also expected to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss pending issues between the two countries. The South Korean presidential office said, however, that the government will continue to enforce countermeasures to Japan's export curbs aside from diplomatic efforts to mend bilateral relations.



[Pkg]



​It's been confirmed that Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will represent the South Korean government at Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony. He will attend the ceremony and the palace banquet on Tuesday, as well as another banquet hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the following day. Although President Moon Jae-in won't be attending, Seoul has decided to show its respects by sending the prime minister to Japan's first enthronement ceremony in 30 years. Lee's presence there will indicate that South Korea is willing to improve bilateral relations. Attention will be on the meeting between Prime Ministers Lee and Abe. If the meeting does take place, it will be the highest-level talks between the two sides since a ruling by South Korea's Supreme Court about a year ago ordering Japanese firms to compensate forced laborers during World War II. A high-ranking Cheong Wa Dae official said Lee's attendance is definitely meaningful in that he could bring much leeway to the talks. The official added, however, that in order to resolve the issue of Japan's export curbs, a complete restoration to the previous state was needed, as well as more discussions in advance. The official's statement suggests that no concrete discussion has taken place yet to settle the conflict between South Korea and Japan. Aside from diplomatic efforts, the presidential office said it will continue to enforce countermeasures to Japan's export restrictions for the next few years.



[Soundbite] LEE HO-SEUNG(SENIOR SEC'Y TO THE PRESIDENT FOR ECONOMIC AFFAIRS) : "Japan's export restrictions should be talked about in the past tense, like "It turned out to be a blessing in disguise as it helped solve problems in our industries and heighten our competitiveness.""



With both ruling and opposition parties voicing their support for a better Korea-Japan relationship, the government plans to fine tune the schedule for the Lee-Abe meeting.

PM TO ATTEND JAPAN'S ENTHRONEMENT EVENT

입력 2019.10.14 (15:13) 수정 2019.10.14 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will represent Korea at the Japanese emperor's enthronement ceremony on Tuesday. He is also expected to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss pending issues between the two countries. The South Korean presidential office said, however, that the government will continue to enforce countermeasures to Japan's export curbs aside from diplomatic efforts to mend bilateral relations.



[Pkg]



​It's been confirmed that Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will represent the South Korean government at Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony. He will attend the ceremony and the palace banquet on Tuesday, as well as another banquet hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the following day. Although President Moon Jae-in won't be attending, Seoul has decided to show its respects by sending the prime minister to Japan's first enthronement ceremony in 30 years. Lee's presence there will indicate that South Korea is willing to improve bilateral relations. Attention will be on the meeting between Prime Ministers Lee and Abe. If the meeting does take place, it will be the highest-level talks between the two sides since a ruling by South Korea's Supreme Court about a year ago ordering Japanese firms to compensate forced laborers during World War II. A high-ranking Cheong Wa Dae official said Lee's attendance is definitely meaningful in that he could bring much leeway to the talks. The official added, however, that in order to resolve the issue of Japan's export curbs, a complete restoration to the previous state was needed, as well as more discussions in advance. The official's statement suggests that no concrete discussion has taken place yet to settle the conflict between South Korea and Japan. Aside from diplomatic efforts, the presidential office said it will continue to enforce countermeasures to Japan's export restrictions for the next few years.



[Soundbite] LEE HO-SEUNG(SENIOR SEC'Y TO THE PRESIDENT FOR ECONOMIC AFFAIRS) : "Japan's export restrictions should be talked about in the past tense, like "It turned out to be a blessing in disguise as it helped solve problems in our industries and heighten our competitiveness.""



With both ruling and opposition parties voicing their support for a better Korea-Japan relationship, the government plans to fine tune the schedule for the Lee-Abe meeting.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보