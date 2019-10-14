AFTERMATHS OF TYPHOON HAGIBIS News Today 입력 2019.10.14 (15:17) 수정 2019.10.14 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Hagibis was the strongest typhoon of this season and brought gale force winds and high waves to South Korea. Winter is drawing nearer on the heels of the typhoon, which has paved the way for cold air to advance from the north. The first snow of the season is predicted to fall in the mountainous region of Gangwon-do Province Tuesday morning.



[Pkg]



​Hagibis remained an extremely powerful super typhoon even a day before making landfall. But rain clouds quickly scattered while the storm was passing through the inland areas of Japan. Hagibis finally weakened to an extratropical cyclone on Sunday morning. A video of Jumunjin port in Gangwon-do Province, which was recorded on an anti-disaster surveillance camera at the time, shows strong waves rushing toward a seawall, despite the typhoon being 1,500 kilometers away. In Busan, six-meter-high waves roll into the waterfront path and cameras are shaken by violent winds. A series of accidents was also reported. In Uljin, a fisherman was rescued after being swept away by waves. The maximum instantaneous wind speed clocked roughly 80 kilometers an hour in Ulsan and Tongyeong. Hagibis did not make landfall on the Korean Peninsula, but the nation suffered strong winds and wild waves, due to a powerful cold air current coming from the north.



[Soundbite] YOON KI-HAN(KOREA METEOROLOGICAL ADMINISTRATION) : "Although the typhoon disappeared, an atmospheric pressure gap is widening and there are strong winds and high waves due to a cold continental anticyclone located in the northwest of Korea."



Due to the influence of a continental anticyclone on Monday, Korea will experience waves of up to four meters. Some regions are predicted to see huge rollers higher than seawalls. With cold air growing stronger early Tuesday morning, the first snow of the season is forecast to fall in mountainous areas in northern Gangwon-do Province. People are advised to take extra care of their health, as winter is fast approaching, bringing in chilly conditions overnight.

AFTERMATHS OF TYPHOON HAGIBIS

입력 2019.10.14 (15:17) 수정 2019.10.14 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Hagibis was the strongest typhoon of this season and brought gale force winds and high waves to South Korea. Winter is drawing nearer on the heels of the typhoon, which has paved the way for cold air to advance from the north. The first snow of the season is predicted to fall in the mountainous region of Gangwon-do Province Tuesday morning.



[Pkg]



​Hagibis remained an extremely powerful super typhoon even a day before making landfall. But rain clouds quickly scattered while the storm was passing through the inland areas of Japan. Hagibis finally weakened to an extratropical cyclone on Sunday morning. A video of Jumunjin port in Gangwon-do Province, which was recorded on an anti-disaster surveillance camera at the time, shows strong waves rushing toward a seawall, despite the typhoon being 1,500 kilometers away. In Busan, six-meter-high waves roll into the waterfront path and cameras are shaken by violent winds. A series of accidents was also reported. In Uljin, a fisherman was rescued after being swept away by waves. The maximum instantaneous wind speed clocked roughly 80 kilometers an hour in Ulsan and Tongyeong. Hagibis did not make landfall on the Korean Peninsula, but the nation suffered strong winds and wild waves, due to a powerful cold air current coming from the north.



[Soundbite] YOON KI-HAN(KOREA METEOROLOGICAL ADMINISTRATION) : "Although the typhoon disappeared, an atmospheric pressure gap is widening and there are strong winds and high waves due to a cold continental anticyclone located in the northwest of Korea."



Due to the influence of a continental anticyclone on Monday, Korea will experience waves of up to four meters. Some regions are predicted to see huge rollers higher than seawalls. With cold air growing stronger early Tuesday morning, the first snow of the season is forecast to fall in mountainous areas in northern Gangwon-do Province. People are advised to take extra care of their health, as winter is fast approaching, bringing in chilly conditions overnight.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보