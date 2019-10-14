NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.10.14 (15:19) 수정 2019.10.14 (16:44)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The suspect who hit a 9-year-old child in a car accident in Changwon last month and fled to his home country of Kazakhstan has been repatriated to Korea 27 days after the accident.

An investigation into state administration has found that some 12,000 tons of fisheries including shellfish and crustaceans have been imported to Korea from Japan over the past six years via 12 ports nationwide that do not have radiation detectors.

Foreign investors extended their net selling streak of stocks listed on the Korea stock exchange to a second month in September, with the combined amount of sold shares surpassing 900 billion won. As of late September, the combined worth of stocks owned by foreigners in Korea reached 555.8 trillion won, accounting for 33.6 percent of the aggregate market value of listed stocks.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.10.14 (15:19) 수정 2019.10.14 (16:44) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The suspect who hit a 9-year-old child in a car accident in Changwon last month and fled to his home country of Kazakhstan has been repatriated to Korea 27 days after the accident.

An investigation into state administration has found that some 12,000 tons of fisheries including shellfish and crustaceans have been imported to Korea from Japan over the past six years via 12 ports nationwide that do not have radiation detectors.

Foreign investors extended their net selling streak of stocks listed on the Korea stock exchange to a second month in September, with the combined amount of sold shares surpassing 900 billion won. As of late September, the combined worth of stocks owned by foreigners in Korea reached 555.8 trillion won, accounting for 33.6 percent of the aggregate market value of listed stocks.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보