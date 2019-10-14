기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The suspect who hit a 9-year-old child in a car accident in Changwon last month and fled to his home country of Kazakhstan has been repatriated to Korea 27 days after the accident.
An investigation into state administration has found that some 12,000 tons of fisheries including shellfish and crustaceans have been imported to Korea from Japan over the past six years via 12 ports nationwide that do not have radiation detectors.
Foreign investors extended their net selling streak of stocks listed on the Korea stock exchange to a second month in September, with the combined amount of sold shares surpassing 900 billion won. As of late September, the combined worth of stocks owned by foreigners in Korea reached 555.8 trillion won, accounting for 33.6 percent of the aggregate market value of listed stocks.
