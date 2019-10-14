TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENT IN VISUAL ARTS News Today 입력 2019.10.14 (15:23) 수정 2019.10.14 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



With the vast development in augmented reality technology and 5G telecommunication networks, experiences that seemed almost impossible half a century ago can now be accessed to the public. Pictures come alive in motion and we're now able to immediately appreciate artworks at renowned international museums halfway across the globe. Next up we'll take a look at how this technology is being incorporated in artworks across Seoul



[Pkg]



​An artwork is displayed on a screen door at a subway station. With the touch of a smartphone, a back-facing woman comes out of the painting and begins to dance. Dancers in a photo stage a performance on the platform. People can enjoy moving images and learn more about them when they place a camera near the artworks and operate an app. It is all thanks to AR technology, which displays 3D virtual images in the background of a real setting.



[Soundbite] KIM MIN-KOO(LG U+) : "The gallery was created by loading the images onto an image recognition platform and linking more related artworks."



When a smartphone is faced toward the sky, letters float like clouds and a robot emerges above a building. Artworks of renowned artists displayed at museums in some 70 countries around world can be appreciated without the need to make long-distance trips to visit them. Artworks can be turned 360 degrees so people can take a closer look from every angle and observe the brush strokes and cracks of colors vividly. With the commercialization of ultra-fast 5G telecommunication networks, which are capable of transporting large-size data quickly, AR technology is being applied to wider areas.



[Soundbite] PROF. SHIN MIN-SOO(HANYANG UNIVERSITY) : "It is the content that consumers actually use through 5G. It is important for mobile carriers to establish an IT eco-system optimized for the network."



Artworks have become part of our everyday life thanks to the development of the state-of-the-art AR technology.

