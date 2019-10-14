CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.10.14 (15:25) 수정 2019.10.14 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's cultural news, we talk about the release of the Korean film "Paraiste" in North America, and Taeyeon from Girls Generation releasing a solo album. The Korean thriller "Parasite" that created a global sensation has been released in North America on Friday. Anticipation is growing on whether it will draw just as much as attention as it did in Korea. This and more on today's TADA Korea.



[Pkg]



The Korean thriller "Parasite" hit theaters in North America on Friday. Director Bong Joon-ho and cast members are hard at work promoting the film. Actress Park So-dam posted a photo on social media taken with the Parasite team at the New York Film Festival. The New York Film Fest is a leading film event in North America. There are no competitive awards given out but the festival draws high media interest and is also known to factor into Oscar prospects for the Academy Awards the following year. Parasite has been submitted to the foreign language film category for next year's Academy Awards. The dark comedy thriller will be screened in movie theaters across North America through November. Taeyeon, a member of the K-pop girl band Girls' Generation, is releasing a new solo album. Her second feature album titled "Purpose" will be unveiled on October 22nd which will also kick off her stage activities. Talking about the title, Taeyeon said that music is her most important life purpose. The second album comes 2 years and 8 months since her first full-length album. The album will contain 12 tracks including ten new songs and two singles she had previously released. Fans are excited about reports suspecting that an unreleased song Taeyeon once sang during a solo concert is included in the new album.

