JUSTICE MINISTER'S RESIGNATION News Today 입력 2019.10.15 (15:02) 수정 2019.10.15 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



Justice Minister Cho Kuk announced his resignation on Monday. His resignation came 35 days after he took office and 66 days after he was nominated to the post. The former justice minister said that his role to kindle a prosecutorial reform has come to an end. The resignation came as a surprise in particular, as he had unveiled a set of measures to reform the prosecution just three hours before this announcement



[Pkg]



​Justice Minister Cho Kuk announced his decision to step down from his post at 2 p.m. Monday local time. The embattled government official said that he will go back to the life of an ordinary citizen.



[Soundbite] CHO KUK(FORMER JUSTICE MINISTER) : "I am sorry and thankful to the public. I will go back to being an ordinary citizen."



Cho announced the resignation in a statement, highlighting that he was mere kindling for reforming the prosecution and his role has now come to an end. He then apologized to young people who have been hurt over the investigation into his family. The decision was announced three hours after he unveiled prosecutorial reform plans. While stressing the importance of the reform as an historical task that must be carried out, Cho expressed hopes of passing the torch to a candidate that can push forward with such efforts.



[Soundbite] CHO KUK(FORMER JUSTICE MINISTER) : "A replacement much better than me will take on the task of innovating the Justice Ministry and reforming the prosecution. More importantly, I believe the Korean people will finally complete the job. Also, I would like to give my thanks journalists."



The official asked the ruling party, government and presidential office to join forces to complete the reform. On a personal front, he described his ministerial tenure as tough and painful, noting his disgraced, embattled family. Cho announced his resignation 35 days after his appointment and 66 days after his nomination.

