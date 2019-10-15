K-POP STAR SULLI FOUND DEAD News Today 입력 2019.10.15 (15:06) 수정 2019.10.15 (16:44)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Singer and actress Sulli, a former member of the K-pop girl band f(x), was found dead Monday afternoon. Sulli had been harassed by malicious online comments throughout her career and had openly spoke about her experiences on cyber bullying. Police said in a statement that the 25-year-old had been suffering from "severe depression", and how for now they suspect she may have taken her own life and are investigating the exact cause of her death.



[Pkg]



​A residence in Seongnam, Gyeonggido Province. Police busily move about, having put up yellow lines banning entry into the area. The home belongs to singer-actress Sulli whose real name is Choi Jin-ri. She was found dead on Monday. The star's manager last talked to her on the phone at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Being unable to contact her after that, he eventually came to her home. She was found on the second floor of the house.



[Soundbite] KIM SEONG-TAEK(SEONGNAM SUJEONG POLICE STATION) : "Her manager reported her death at 3:20 p.m. Our officers inspected the site. We are still trying to verify her whereabouts prior to her death."



Police said there is no particular sign of foul play like traces of forced entry. Officials for now suspect the idol, who was living alone, may have taken her own life. A will has not yet been found but the police secured a written memo penned by the victim describing her emotional state. Investigators said the memo is not a will or a diary and the content cannot be disclosed. Choi, aged 25, debuted as a child actress in 2005 and began a singing career as part of the girl band f(x) in 2009. She left the group in 2015 and focused on acting. In June, she returned to singing and even released a solo album. More recently, she was an emcee of a TV program. In recent episodes, the show's celebrity guests shared stories of vicious online comments. Sulli was no stranger to being a target of negative online posts and attacks throughout her career. Because of this, she reportedly suffered from depression for a long time. Her management agency expressed deep grief and disbelief.

K-POP STAR SULLI FOUND DEAD

입력 2019.10.15 (15:06) 수정 2019.10.15 (16:44) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Singer and actress Sulli, a former member of the K-pop girl band f(x), was found dead Monday afternoon. Sulli had been harassed by malicious online comments throughout her career and had openly spoke about her experiences on cyber bullying. Police said in a statement that the 25-year-old had been suffering from "severe depression", and how for now they suspect she may have taken her own life and are investigating the exact cause of her death.



[Pkg]



​A residence in Seongnam, Gyeonggido Province. Police busily move about, having put up yellow lines banning entry into the area. The home belongs to singer-actress Sulli whose real name is Choi Jin-ri. She was found dead on Monday. The star's manager last talked to her on the phone at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Being unable to contact her after that, he eventually came to her home. She was found on the second floor of the house.



[Soundbite] KIM SEONG-TAEK(SEONGNAM SUJEONG POLICE STATION) : "Her manager reported her death at 3:20 p.m. Our officers inspected the site. We are still trying to verify her whereabouts prior to her death."



Police said there is no particular sign of foul play like traces of forced entry. Officials for now suspect the idol, who was living alone, may have taken her own life. A will has not yet been found but the police secured a written memo penned by the victim describing her emotional state. Investigators said the memo is not a will or a diary and the content cannot be disclosed. Choi, aged 25, debuted as a child actress in 2005 and began a singing career as part of the girl band f(x) in 2009. She left the group in 2015 and focused on acting. In June, she returned to singing and even released a solo album. More recently, she was an emcee of a TV program. In recent episodes, the show's celebrity guests shared stories of vicious online comments. Sulli was no stranger to being a target of negative online posts and attacks throughout her career. Because of this, she reportedly suffered from depression for a long time. Her management agency expressed deep grief and disbelief.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보