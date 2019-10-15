기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.10.15 (15:08) 수정 2019.10.15 (16:44) News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The unionized workers of the Seoul Metro, which operates subway lines one through eight, will launch a three-day strike tomorrow to demand the abolition of the wage peak system and the solution of labor shortage.
An analysis of data submitted by the Bank of Korea to the investigation of state administration shows that around 848 trillion won have been transferred from Korea to tax havens overseas over the past five years.
Food sanitation authorities will step up hygiene inspections on confectionaries used as gifts during the college entrance exam season, which is to take place next month.
According to the Statistics Korea, rice production is expected to record three million 779,000 tons this year, down 2.3 percent from last year.
