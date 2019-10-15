MUSICALS HELD IN UNCONVENTIONAL VENUES News Today 입력 2019.10.15 (15:11) 수정 2019.10.15 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



A growing number of musical actors are leaving the concert hall to get closer to the audience in unconventional venues. Follow us to the site of some outdoor musical-related events.



[Pkg]



​Musical performers are singing on an outdoor stage at a theme park. They are the cast of "The Phantom of the Opera," visiting Korea for the first time in 7 years. The stage is impressively splendid, accompanied by a 27-member orchestra. To capture the action up close, some are even using cameras with telescopic lens.



[Soundbite] OH SEOK-GON(SPECTATOR) : "I had so much fun today. I took time out of work to come and I have no regrets."



Another team of musical actors is performing at a park, all because of a promise made with fans.



[Soundbite] BAEK HYEONG-HUN(LEAD ACTOR, MUSICAL "RIMBAUD") : "We will be busking if our 3rd show sells out."



The French poet Arthur Rimbaud and his poems are first introduced to familiarize the audience with the musical "Rimbaud." The actors also try something different. Singing each other's song. Aside from their main repertoire, they prepared this experimental event, to express gratitude to the fans.



[Soundbite] SIN YOO-MI(PERFORMING ARTS ORGANIZING AGENCY) : "The audience feels closer to the show and also promotes these events via social media, which boosts marketing effects."



Musical performers are no longer bound to theaters, they are taking to the streets. The bold change provides a new experience both for the actors and spectators.

