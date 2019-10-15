CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.10.15 (15:13) 수정 2019.10.15 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about the success of the Asian Film Market in Busan and BTS's new record on Youtube. Although fewer visitors took part in the renowned Busan International Film Festival this year, the Asian Film Market came to a close with a successful record. This and more on today's cultural news



[Pkg]



The Busan International Film Festival ended its ten-day run last weekend. Although it drew fewer visitors than the previous year, the Asian Film Market was quite successful. The goal of the festival, which marked its 24th anniversary, was to take a new leap forward. An estimated 189,000 people attended the event this year, a slight decrease from the 195,000 recorded in 2018. However, the Asian Film Market, which deals with broadcasting content transactions, posted impressive results. For the first time since its launch, it was expanded to include not only movies but TV dramas as well, drawing some 2,190 people from 56 countries, a 22 percent on-year spike. The organizers of the festival said the latest edition was able to greatly contribute to the industry by unearthing films produced in remote regions. The music video for BTS's song "Fake Love" has surpassed 600 million views on YouTube. The feat comes a year and five months after "Fake Love," the title track of the group's third studio album "Love Yourself: 轉 Tear," was unveiled in May 2018. This brings the number of BTS's music videos that garnered more than 600 million views to three, including "DNA" and "Fire." On October 11, the sensational K-pop band performed at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh before some 30,000 fans, becoming the first non-Arab artist to hold a stadium concert in Saudi Arabia.

