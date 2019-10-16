DEATH OF K-POP STAR AND ONLINE COMMENTS News Today 입력 2019.10.16 (15:03) 수정 2019.10.16 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



The death of singer-actress Sulli was shocking news to say the least. Her life ended at a very young age and many people are paying their condolences. Following her death, there is growing criticism against malicious online comments and cyber bullying. Observers say that as social media expands in influence, the side effects have also crossed the line.



[Pkg]



Foreign news outlets have also reported on K-pop singer Sulli's death, noting that she suffered online abuse and cyber bullying. The star has been harassed by vicious online comments throughout her career. In 2014, she even stopped working for a while citing pain from such attacks. As a victim of negative online posts, Sulli in recent days served as an emcee in a TV show that dealt with cyber abuse. Netizens are extending condolences over her passing while condemning the damage inflicted by hurtful online comments.



[Soundbite] KIM JUN-HYEONG(SEOUL CITIZEN) : "If several million people continually criticize you and hurl insults at you, leading a normal life would be difficult."



Some have called for real name-based Internet use and a new law banning the posting of vicious remarks.



[Soundbite] KIM SOO-JEONG(SEOUL CITIZEN) : "We need more regulations to rein in malicious online posts."



Alongside acts such as cyber slander, lying and swearing, there are other concerning issues such as people's ever growing dependence on social media and their obsession with it. Through social media, anyone can become a celebrity and even generate profit. Experts say the side effects that coexist are often ignored.



[Soundbite] KIM HEON-SIK(CULTURAL CRITIC) : "The influence of social media and the level of people's dependence on it has grown to a point where it puts not just celebrities but ordinary citizens at risk."



Sulli's family and management agency who earlier said that all funeral procedures will take place behind closed doors have decided to receive condolence calls by fans until Wednesday.

