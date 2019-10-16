NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.10.16 (15:07) 수정 2019.10.16 (16:44)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Korea lowered the baseline interest rate from 1.5% annually to a record low of 1.25%.

Following the resignation of Justice Minister Cho Kuk, the presidential office is looking for a replacement who is likely to be a non-prosecutor that will steadfastly carry on the prosecution reform drive.

The first government-organized ceremony for the Buma Democratic Protests, which was designated a national celebration day starting this year, was held at Kyungnam University with some 3,000 notable figures and ordinary citizens in attendance.

It was found at the parliamentary inspection of government offices that 880 minors in the three districts in southern Seoul earned an annual average of 26 million won per person from real estate leases.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.10.16 (15:07) 수정 2019.10.16 (16:44) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Korea lowered the baseline interest rate from 1.5% annually to a record low of 1.25%.

Following the resignation of Justice Minister Cho Kuk, the presidential office is looking for a replacement who is likely to be a non-prosecutor that will steadfastly carry on the prosecution reform drive.

The first government-organized ceremony for the Buma Democratic Protests, which was designated a national celebration day starting this year, was held at Kyungnam University with some 3,000 notable figures and ordinary citizens in attendance.

It was found at the parliamentary inspection of government offices that 880 minors in the three districts in southern Seoul earned an annual average of 26 million won per person from real estate leases.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보