[Anchor Lead]
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Korea lowered the baseline interest rate from 1.5% annually to a record low of 1.25%.
Following the resignation of Justice Minister Cho Kuk, the presidential office is looking for a replacement who is likely to be a non-prosecutor that will steadfastly carry on the prosecution reform drive.
The first government-organized ceremony for the Buma Democratic Protests, which was designated a national celebration day starting this year, was held at Kyungnam University with some 3,000 notable figures and ordinary citizens in attendance.
It was found at the parliamentary inspection of government offices that 880 minors in the three districts in southern Seoul earned an annual average of 26 million won per person from real estate leases.
- NEWS BRIEF
- 입력 2019.10.16 (15:07)
- 수정 2019.10.16 (16:44)
