CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.10.16 (15:12) 수정 2019.10.16 (16:44)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about the success of the project group SuperM. SuperM, which caught the attention of K-POP fans from home and abroad topped the Billboard chart on their debut in the U.S. This makes them the second K-POP artist after BTS to top the main Billboard chart. Here's more.



[Pkg]



SuperM, known as "the Avengers of K-pop," topped the Billboard chart on their debut in the U.S. Billboard wrote on its website on Sunday that SuperM's first mini-album titled "SuperM" debuted at number one on the weekly albums chart. This makes SuperM the second K-pop artist after BTS to top the main Billboard chart. Managed by SM Entertainment, SuperM consists of seven members, who also belong to groups, such as SHINee and EXO. Their feat comes just ten days after their showcase in the U.S. following the release of their first album earlier this month.

CULTURAL INSIGHT

입력 2019.10.16 (15:12) 수정 2019.10.16 (16:44) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about the success of the project group SuperM. SuperM, which caught the attention of K-POP fans from home and abroad topped the Billboard chart on their debut in the U.S. This makes them the second K-POP artist after BTS to top the main Billboard chart. Here's more.



[Pkg]



SuperM, known as "the Avengers of K-pop," topped the Billboard chart on their debut in the U.S. Billboard wrote on its website on Sunday that SuperM's first mini-album titled "SuperM" debuted at number one on the weekly albums chart. This makes SuperM the second K-pop artist after BTS to top the main Billboard chart. Managed by SM Entertainment, SuperM consists of seven members, who also belong to groups, such as SHINee and EXO. Their feat comes just ten days after their showcase in the U.S. following the release of their first album earlier this month.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보