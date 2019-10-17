N.KOREAN LEADER'S HORSEBACK RIDE News Today 입력 2019.10.17 (15:02) 수정 2019.10.17 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un used to visit Baekdusan Mountain on the North Korean-Chinese border ahead of making major decisions. Yesterday he again scaled the mountain's snowy summit on horseback. The North Korean media touted his latest visit to Baekdusan Mountain and reported that their leader has a grand plan that will amaze the world.



[Pkg]



​North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is seen riding a white horse in the snowy pine forest. His sister, Director of Propaganda Kim Yo-jong, and the entourage trail him on horseback. Neither his father nor grandfather created such a sight during their reigns. Kim rode up to Janggunbong Peak the summit of Baekdusan. The North Korean media described it as the birth of a new myth.



[Soundbite] (KOREAN CENTRAL TV) : "Our great leader's horseback ride up Baekdusan Mountain is a significant event that leaves wide ramifications in our revolutionary history."



The state-affiliated TV station reported that his entourage became certain that Kim had a grand plan that will amaze the world, as they watched him. The Korean Central TV also reported that Kim visited Samjiyon-gun County, the gateway to Baekdusan Mountain. While there, he directly condemned the United States and stressed the importance of self-regeneration.



[Soundbite] (KOREAN CENTRAL TV) : "He said that the suffering forced on the people is no longer suffering and it has turned into wrath."



As North Korea suffer from economic difficulties caused by international sanctions, Kim's visit to the development sites in Samjiyon is likely intended to appease the people's dissatisfaction. His visit to the politically symbolic Baekdusan Mountain appears to have stressed the legitimacy of his rule in an attempt to strengthen internal solidarity.



[Soundbite] HONG MIN(KOREA INSTITUTE FOR NATIONAL UNIFICATION) : "As the talks with the U.S. didn't produce tangible results, North Korea seemed to have strengthened internal unity by blaming the U.S. for the failed negotiation."



After the breakdown of the latest bilateral working-level meeting, Pyongyang appears to be pressuring Washington by mentioning the possibility of an intercontinental ballistic missiles launch, and directly referring to America as the main agent of North Korea sanctions.

