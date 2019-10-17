기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

N.KOREAN LEADER'S HORSEBACK RIDE
입력 2019.10.17 (15:02) 수정 2019.10.17 (16:44) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
N.KOREAN LEADER'S HORSEBACK RIDE
동영상영역 끝
NEWS BRIEF 다음기사 NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un used to visit Baekdusan Mountain on the North Korean-Chinese border ahead of making major decisions. Yesterday he again scaled the mountain's snowy summit on horseback. The North Korean media touted his latest visit to Baekdusan Mountain and reported that their leader has a grand plan that will amaze the world.

[Pkg]

​North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is seen riding a white horse in the snowy pine forest. His sister, Director of Propaganda Kim Yo-jong, and the entourage trail him on horseback. Neither his father nor grandfather created such a sight during their reigns. Kim rode up to Janggunbong Peak the summit of Baekdusan. The North Korean media described it as the birth of a new myth.

[Soundbite] (KOREAN CENTRAL TV) : "Our great leader's horseback ride up Baekdusan Mountain is a significant event that leaves wide ramifications in our revolutionary history."

The state-affiliated TV station reported that his entourage became certain that Kim had a grand plan that will amaze the world, as they watched him. The Korean Central TV also reported that Kim visited Samjiyon-gun County, the gateway to Baekdusan Mountain. While there, he directly condemned the United States and stressed the importance of self-regeneration.

[Soundbite] (KOREAN CENTRAL TV) : "He said that the suffering forced on the people is no longer suffering and it has turned into wrath."

As North Korea suffer from economic difficulties caused by international sanctions, Kim's visit to the development sites in Samjiyon is likely intended to appease the people's dissatisfaction. His visit to the politically symbolic Baekdusan Mountain appears to have stressed the legitimacy of his rule in an attempt to strengthen internal solidarity.

[Soundbite] HONG MIN(KOREA INSTITUTE FOR NATIONAL UNIFICATION) : "As the talks with the U.S. didn't produce tangible results, North Korea seemed to have strengthened internal unity by blaming the U.S. for the failed negotiation."

After the breakdown of the latest bilateral working-level meeting, Pyongyang appears to be pressuring Washington by mentioning the possibility of an intercontinental ballistic missiles launch, and directly referring to America as the main agent of North Korea sanctions.
  • N.KOREAN LEADER'S HORSEBACK RIDE
    • 입력 2019.10.17 (15:02)
    • 수정 2019.10.17 (16:44)
    News Today
N.KOREAN LEADER'S HORSEBACK RIDE
[Anchor Lead]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un used to visit Baekdusan Mountain on the North Korean-Chinese border ahead of making major decisions. Yesterday he again scaled the mountain's snowy summit on horseback. The North Korean media touted his latest visit to Baekdusan Mountain and reported that their leader has a grand plan that will amaze the world.

[Pkg]

​North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is seen riding a white horse in the snowy pine forest. His sister, Director of Propaganda Kim Yo-jong, and the entourage trail him on horseback. Neither his father nor grandfather created such a sight during their reigns. Kim rode up to Janggunbong Peak the summit of Baekdusan. The North Korean media described it as the birth of a new myth.

[Soundbite] (KOREAN CENTRAL TV) : "Our great leader's horseback ride up Baekdusan Mountain is a significant event that leaves wide ramifications in our revolutionary history."

The state-affiliated TV station reported that his entourage became certain that Kim had a grand plan that will amaze the world, as they watched him. The Korean Central TV also reported that Kim visited Samjiyon-gun County, the gateway to Baekdusan Mountain. While there, he directly condemned the United States and stressed the importance of self-regeneration.

[Soundbite] (KOREAN CENTRAL TV) : "He said that the suffering forced on the people is no longer suffering and it has turned into wrath."

As North Korea suffer from economic difficulties caused by international sanctions, Kim's visit to the development sites in Samjiyon is likely intended to appease the people's dissatisfaction. His visit to the politically symbolic Baekdusan Mountain appears to have stressed the legitimacy of his rule in an attempt to strengthen internal solidarity.

[Soundbite] HONG MIN(KOREA INSTITUTE FOR NATIONAL UNIFICATION) : "As the talks with the U.S. didn't produce tangible results, North Korea seemed to have strengthened internal unity by blaming the U.S. for the failed negotiation."

After the breakdown of the latest bilateral working-level meeting, Pyongyang appears to be pressuring Washington by mentioning the possibility of an intercontinental ballistic missiles launch, and directly referring to America as the main agent of North Korea sanctions.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.