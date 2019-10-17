NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.10.17 (15:04) 수정 2019.10.17 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in today held a meeting with economy-related ministers to review recent economic conditions and employment trends. The meeting also discussed future policy directions.

In an effort to contain the spread of African swine fever, the government of Paju city in Gyeonggi-do Province has killed 23 wild boars over the past two days.

It has been finalized that Asiana Airlines will have to suspend its direct flights linking Incheon and San Francisco for 45 days in the next six months. It is a punitive measure to hold the carrier accountable for a 2013 crash of Asiana 214 at San Francisco International Airport.

Gyeonggi-do Province's around-the-clock emergency helicopter medical service has saved 17 people in 39 days after its launch. Gyeonggi-do is the nation's first province to introduce the soc-called "doctor helicopter" system.

