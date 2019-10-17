기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.10.17 (15:04) 수정 2019.10.17 (16:44) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
40TH YEAR OF BUMA DEMOCRATIC PROTEST 다음기사 40TH YEAR OF BUMA DEMOCRATIC PROTEST
[Anchor Lead]

President Moon Jae-in today held a meeting with economy-related ministers to review recent economic conditions and employment trends. The meeting also discussed future policy directions.
In an effort to contain the spread of African swine fever, the government of Paju city in Gyeonggi-do Province has killed 23 wild boars over the past two days.
It has been finalized that Asiana Airlines will have to suspend its direct flights linking Incheon and San Francisco for 45 days in the next six months. It is a punitive measure to hold the carrier accountable for a 2013 crash of Asiana 214 at San Francisco International Airport.
Gyeonggi-do Province's around-the-clock emergency helicopter medical service has saved 17 people in 39 days after its launch. Gyeonggi-do is the nation's first province to introduce the soc-called "doctor helicopter" system.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.10.17 (15:04)
    • 수정 2019.10.17 (16:44)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

President Moon Jae-in today held a meeting with economy-related ministers to review recent economic conditions and employment trends. The meeting also discussed future policy directions.
In an effort to contain the spread of African swine fever, the government of Paju city in Gyeonggi-do Province has killed 23 wild boars over the past two days.
It has been finalized that Asiana Airlines will have to suspend its direct flights linking Incheon and San Francisco for 45 days in the next six months. It is a punitive measure to hold the carrier accountable for a 2013 crash of Asiana 214 at San Francisco International Airport.
Gyeonggi-do Province's around-the-clock emergency helicopter medical service has saved 17 people in 39 days after its launch. Gyeonggi-do is the nation's first province to introduce the soc-called "doctor helicopter" system.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.