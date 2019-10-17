DISCOVERY OF HISTORIC EARTHENWARE News Today 입력 2019.10.17 (15:09) 수정 2019.10.17 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



Earthenware presumed to date back 1500 years has been discovered in Gyeongju, which is home to a cluster of Silla Dynasty's royal tombs. The discovered items have a priceless value, as they feature exquisitely engraved images that have not been found in other Silla relics so far.



[Pkg]



​People following a procession of carriages dance and hunt animals using arrows. These images were engraved on an earthen jar dating back 1500 years to the Silla period. The relic was found in the 44th tomb in Jjoksaem District of Gyeongju, where a cluster of tombs belonging to aristocrats are located. It's the first discovery of Silla earthenware featuring drawings. The jar is believed to be the oldest among the existing Silla relics featuring carriage processions.



[Soundbite] CHUNG DAE-HONG(GYEONGJU NATIONAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF CULTURAL HERITAGE) : "The relic is very similar to the tomb drawings of Gogureo. It will likely be a valuable material in studying Silla paintings in the future."



Also were discovered two earthenware pieces with horse patterns and some 110 relics used in ancestor worship ceremonies. They will serve as important materials in studying ancestor worship rituals and tomb culture of the Silla Dynasty. The Cultural Heritage Administration has disclosed excavation sites of cultural relics to the public since 2014. But this is the first disclosure of important relics. The administration will use them to study ancient culture and expand opportunities for the public to experience the culture of Korean ancestors.



[Soundbite] LEE JONG-HOON(GYEONGJU NATIONAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF CULTURAL HERITAGE) : "We plan to find out more about Silla culture in cooperation with geologists and civil engineering experts."



The Cultural Heritage Administration has also disclosed to the public horse armor that was presumably produced during the same period as the recently discovered relics for first time since its discoveryten years ago.

