CULTURAL INSIGHT
입력 2019.10.17 (15:11) 수정 2019.10.17 (16:44) News Today
CULTURAL INSIGHT
[Anchor Lead]

On today's TADA Korea, we talk about singer Song Ga-in facing issues over her concert, and Singer Lim Kim from pop duo Twogewol making a comeback. Singer Song Ga-in, a new trot sensation, has been facing issues regarding the sales of her concert. According to her agency scalped tickets to her concerts have been selling online at a much higher price. This and more on today's cultural news

[Pkg]

Singer Song Ga-in, who has revived the Korean traditional pop genre called trot, is fighting scalpers ahead of her concert. According to her agency, scalped tickets to her solo concert "Again" slated for next month are being sold online. The upcoming show is Song's first solo concert since her recent rise to stardom. The show was sold out as soon as the tickets went on sale. The production company said scalpers are selling tickets online to Song's fans who were unable to purchase them legally. The company asked her fans not to buy such tickets as the act of reselling and buying tickets at a higher price than the purchase price is illegal. Kim Ye-rim, a former member of the duo Togeworl who now goes by the name Lim Kim, is back in the spotlight. She released yesterday her first mini-album, "Generasian," and the music video for the title track. Her latest album was completed by crowdfunding, participated by some 2,000 sponsors. Lim Kim has written all six of the songs in the album. Their theme centers around Asian elements and female themes. One of the tracks, "Yellow," stands out.Powerful lyrics and a provocative music video for the song sends a strong message about how Asian women are stereotyped.
