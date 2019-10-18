WARTIME SEXUAL SLAVERY MONUMENT IN U.S. News Today 입력 2019.10.18 (14:58) 수정 2019.10.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A monument honoring the victims of Japanese wartime sexual slavery will soon be erected in Virginia, US, in the vicinity of Washington. The monument was originally to be set up in Washington D.C., but the plan had been postponed for three years until a Korean-American volunteer stepped in to help. We take you now to the ground-breaking ceremony of the monument's installation.



[Pkg]



​The Peace Monument dedicated to the victims of Japanese wartime sexual slavery arrived in Washington D.C. in November 2016. On Korea's Independence Day back in August it was temporarily unveiled to the public in downtown Washington. But the monument had to spend three years in a basement warehouse because authorities could not find a site for its permanent installation. The problem was finally solved thanks to the efforts of civic groups and a local volunteer. The monument will be installed in Annandale, Virginia, known as "the Koreatown" of the area.



[Soundbite] "We will protect you. We will never forget you."



The committee overseeing the monument's installation held a groundbreaking ceremony in Virginia on Friday.



[Soundbite] PARK JUN-HYUNG(HEAD OF PEACE MONUMENT INSTALLATION COMMITTEE) : "The installation of the Peace Monument does not signify the painful history of Korea and Japan only. It has a greater symbolic meaning in reminding the public about the pain of war victims, offering consolation to them, and healing their wounds to create a world without war."



It's the first installation of the Peace Monument in the northeastern part of the U.S. Sources say the installation committee discussed the monument's installation not only in downtown Washington but also at universities in Maryland and Connecticut. However, each time such efforts were dashed at the last moment. So far, the Peace Monument has been installed in only four areas of the U.S. including California and Michigan. Civic groups are determined to push ahead with the monument's installation despite the challenges.



[Soundbite] CHO HYUN-SOOK(WASHINGTON D.C. BUTTERFLY FOR HOPE) : "We will keep up the good fight, just as we do in Korea."



The Monument is to be erected in Virginia on October 27. Ethnic Korean groups in the states hope this area will remind the public about the tragic history of women who fell victim to Japan's atrocities during World War II.

